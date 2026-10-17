Joe Guidice's Pardon Request Remains Off Donald Trump's Radar Despite Ex-Wife Teresa's Visit to White House With Daughter Gia, Official Confirms
Oct. 17 2026, Updated 2:59 p.m. ET
Teresa Giudice’s trip to the White House placed her ex-husband’s pardon campaign steps from the Oval Office, but it did not move Joe Giudice any closer to receiving clemency.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and daughter Gia visited Friday at the invitation of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to recognize Columbus Day and Italian-American heritage.
White House official Lynne Patton shared a photograph on Instagram of the women outside the Oval Office while addressing the family’s effort to secure Joe’s return to the United States.
Official Supports ‘Second Chances’
“I am not in charge of pardons. Nor do I decide who receives them,” wrote Patton, deputy assistant to the president for coalition policy and engagement.
She explained that Trump makes the decision based on recommendations from White House pardon czar Alice Johnson and White House counsel.
“I will say this: I believe deeply in second chances. After all, the president and his family personally gave me one. Or ten,” she wrote.
“Do I believe that Joe deserves a second chance? Unfortunately, it is not my place to decide,” she added. “But what I do know is that one of his beautiful daughters desperately needs him now more than ever.”
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Pardon Request Is Not Under Consideration
A White House official told Newsweek that submitting a request does not mean it is being considered and that the clemency team is not currently tracking Joe’s case.
Joe publicly appealed to Trump in June 2025, writing, “President Trump, I respect you and I’m asking for a second chance.” Gia later said the family submitted a “humanitarian packet” seeking a pardon that could allow him to return or visit.
Joe served 41 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, bankruptcy fraud and failing to file a tax return. Because he remained an Italian citizen, he faced removal proceedings and left for Italy in 2019. He later relocated to the Bahamas.