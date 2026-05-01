'RHONJ' Felon Joe Giudice Doesn't Think He Should Have Been Deported: 'My Poor Kids'
May 1 2026, Updated 11:32 a.m. ET
Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice doesn’t think his punishment fit the crime.
“I definitely don’t think I should have been deported,” the construction contractor, 53, told Page Six via Zoom while promoting his latest business venture, Juicy Joe’s Bahamas Tours, which offers personal guidance by land and sea, in an interview published Thursday, April 30.
Giudice, 53, who was married to Teresa Giudice from 1999-2019, was deported in 2019, and has called the Bahamas home since 2021.
'RHONJ' Felon Slams His 'Stupid' Fraud Conviction
He was born in Italy but moved to New York as a baby.
After serving time for crimes he called “stupid” and “minimal," including fraud and tax evasion in federal prison and in an ICE detention center, Giudice was returned to his native country.
“I was [in the US] since I was a year old,” he told Page Six. “I have four kids there. I was married. Got my whole family there. I mean, it was my fault that I got deported because I should have just became a citizen a long time ago, so I’m not blaming anybody. It was my fault. I had a chance to become a citizen many, many times.”
'My Poor Kids, My Ex, My Family'
Had he applied for citizenship, he told Page Six that his charges would have been “a little misdemeanor” that would’ve lasted “13 months – 14 months.”
“But being that I wasn’t a citizen, I had to do all that extra time and go through all that,” he told Page Six. “But it’s not only me going through whatever I went through. I mean, my poor kids, my ex, my family. They had to go through a lot as well.”
He insisted to the news outlet that he “didn’t rob nobody,” “take the banks for any money” or “default [on] any mortgages.”
The Giudices were both indicted on fraud charges in 2013.
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According to Giudice, the reason he moved to the Bahamas is because it’s easier for him to spend time with his daughters Gia, 25, Gabriella, 21, Milania, 20, and Audriana, 16, who visit him often.
Giudice believes his attempts to appeal his deportation decision have been foiled because “somebody in there has it out for [him].”
He noted that Michelle Obama has said her “favorite ‘Housewife’ is Teresa” and said he “knows President [Donald] Trump because he was on The Celebrity Apprentice.” However, Trump has not recognized his pleas.
Still, he doesn’t plan to appeal the ruling again, Giudice told Page Six.
“I don’t wanna live [in the US],” he said. “I really don’t wanna live there. All I wanna do is be able to go to my daughters’ graduations. When we have Easter, we have Christmas, holidays. Because it’s a lot for my family, for everybody, to come here.”
'If My Ex Is Happy, I'm Happy'
As for his post-divorce relationship with Teresa?
He noted that things are “very good” with the ex-couple and he’s “happy” she’s returning to RHONJ.
“At this point, you might as well just go for as long as you could go and save as much money as you can and just live a happy life,” he opined.
He feels Teresa’s current husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, is a “good guy,” and has a bond with him as well. The couple wed in 2022.
“He calls me every once in a while,” Joe said. “He’s very respectful. Look, he’s good with my kids. If my ex is happy, I’m happy.”