Joe Jonas Celebrates 33rd Birthday With Wife Sophie Turner, David & Victoria Beckham

Joe Jonas had some famous friends on hand when he celebrated his 33rd birthday in Miami in mid-August.

First, the musician and his wife, Sophie Turner, 26, attended Gekko Opening in Miami, where they were joined by David and Victoria Beckham. The foursome posed for a photo alongside Isabela Grutman.

In the snap, the soccer player and his wife both donned all-black outfits, while the "Cake by the Ocean" crooner wore a beige jacket with a peach design on it, while Turner sported a matching top.