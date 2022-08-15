Joe Jonas Celebrates 33rd Birthday With Wife Sophie Turner, David & Victoria Beckham
Joe Jonas had some famous friends on hand when he celebrated his 33rd birthday in Miami in mid-August.
First, the musician and his wife, Sophie Turner, 26, attended Gekko Opening in Miami, where they were joined by David and Victoria Beckham. The foursome posed for a photo alongside Isabela Grutman.
In the snap, the soccer player and his wife both donned all-black outfits, while the "Cake by the Ocean" crooner wore a beige jacket with a peach design on it, while Turner sported a matching top.
The festivities didn't stop there, as Joe also spent time with his brothers Nick and Kevin on Sunday, August 14. The trio enjoyed a lunch with their pals Daren Kagasoff and Spencer Neville.
"Celebrating 33 with a mini me," Joe, who recently welcomed baby No. 2 with Turner, gushed over his cake, which featured a cake topper.
Joe reposted several Instagram Stories from his friends, including one from Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra. "Happy birthday @joejonas. Lots of love," she gushed.
Meanwhile, it seems like Joe and the Game of Thrones actress, who are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Willa, is still finding his groove when it comes to parenting two kids.
"It's an adjustment period," he told People. "Just something that I'm learning as I go, I think I can now work a little bit harder to take time off. I'm still trying to figure it out. Some weeks are a little bit more challenging than others, but it makes it a lot easier when you enjoy your gig… I wake up every day just thrilled to be able to go make music or act and create different projects and have a beautiful family, so it feels like a dream come true."
Joe also gushed about moving to Miami from Los Angeles.
"We went to come visit and we just loved it. I saw a whole different side of Miami that I've never experienced — really quiet areas, and the food's amazing. I feel like it's the best-kept secret," he shared. "It's really great. I'm enjoying [Miami] and I've become pretty good friends with people down here, and it's not far from Europe and it's not far from New York. My parents live in North Carolina, so they're a lot closer."