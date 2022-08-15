OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joe Jonas
OK LogoNEWS

Joe Jonas Celebrates 33rd Birthday With Wife Sophie Turner, David & Victoria Beckham

victoria beckham david beckham pp
Source: world red eye
By:

Aug. 15 2022, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Joe Jonas had some famous friends on hand when he celebrated his 33rd birthday in Miami in mid-August.

First, the musician and his wife, Sophie Turner, 26, attended Gekko Opening in Miami, where they were joined by David and Victoria Beckham. The foursome posed for a photo alongside Isabela Grutman.

In the snap, the soccer player and his wife both donned all-black outfits, while the "Cake by the Ocean" crooner wore a beige jacket with a peach design on it, while Turner sported a matching top.

Article continues below advertisement
victoria beckham david beckham
Source: world red eye

The festivities didn't stop there, as Joe also spent time with his brothers Nick and Kevin on Sunday, August 14. The trio enjoyed a lunch with their pals Daren Kagasoff and Spencer Neville.

"Celebrating 33 with a mini me," Joe, who recently welcomed baby No. 2 with Turner, gushed over his cake, which featured a cake topper.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe reposted several Instagram Stories from his friends, including one from Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra. "Happy birthday @joejonas. Lots of love," she gushed.

Meanwhile, it seems like Joe and the Game of Thrones actress, who are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Willa, is still finding his groove when it comes to parenting two kids.

"It's an adjustment period," he told People. "Just something that I'm learning as I go, I think I can now work a little bit harder to take time off. I'm still trying to figure it out. Some weeks are a little bit more challenging than others, but it makes it a lot easier when you enjoy your gig… I wake up every day just thrilled to be able to go make music or act and create different projects and have a beautiful family, so it feels like a dream come true."

Article continues below advertisement
jonas ig
Source: @joejonas/instagram

Joe also gushed about moving to Miami from Los Angeles.

"We went to come visit and we just loved it. I saw a whole different side of Miami that I've never experienced — really quiet areas, and the food's amazing. I feel like it's the best-kept secret," he shared. "It's really great. I'm enjoying [Miami] and I've become pretty good friends with people down here, and it's not far from Europe and it's not far from New York. My parents live in North Carolina, so they're a lot closer."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.