Joe Manganiello's 'Cold' Birthday Message to Wife Sofía Vergara Worries Fans: 'Something Is Off'
Are Sofía Vergara and husband headed for a split?
On July 10, the actor, 46, uploaded a blurry throwback photo of himself and the actress, writing, "¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!"
However, people were surprised to see the post was not lovey at all.
“Am I the only one who doesn’t like the way it sounds? Sofia’…. not even ‘My love, My beloved wife’...” one person wrote, while another added, “What a cold greeting, not a drop of love expressed Joe Manganiello."
Fans also pointed out how the True Blood star used the same picture to gush over the Modern Family alum for her birthday in December 2021.
“Joe, I hope you guys are ok, that was a very different (cold) happy birthday wish to your wife, compare to previous ones!" one person wrote, while another said, “Something is off. Cold message for her and has two stories about his dog’s birthday. And sofia has not even said thank you."
In the meantime, the brunette beauty is living it up in Italy with some friends.
“So lucky to have my best friends in my favorite restaurant in my favorite island!!! I love u @cb0728 @alejandroasen,” she captioned some snaps with her girlfriends in Capri.
People were concerned that the handsome hunk was nowhere to be found.
“But where is hubby? Not in a picture anywhere. And they put their house up for sale,” one person wrote, while another added, “And the hubby??? You don’t see [him] celebrating."
“And Joe?" a third person asked.
As OK! previously reported, the duo, who got married in 2015, previously vacationed in late 2022.
The actress previously revealed why she was hesitant to date the Magic Mike star in the first place. “At that point, yes, because I had just broken up with my ex [Nick Loeb]. I didn’t want to go into a relationship with somebody that…I thought he was going to be too much work, because girls were throwing themselves at him," she said in an interview.
“I’m like, ‘Ay! No! Please, I want somebody normal.’ I’ve seen it. Girls don’t care. I mean, have you seen him? I mean, I understand. I don’t judge them," she added.