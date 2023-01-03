Sofía Vergara Sizzles In Printed Bathing Suit While Enjoying Getaway With Husband Joe Manganiello — Pics!

The couple, who got married in 2015, are still going strong. So much so, the Magic Mike alum, 46, took to Instagram to share some of the highlights from 2022.

"What a crazy year… full of love, laughs, and ups and downs…It was a fun year for work. I got to launch projects that I absolutely loved being a part of like Metal Lords, Love, Death + Robots, and Mythic Quest…" he began. "We spent a family Thanksgiving with my brother and the kids at Hogwarts…I closed out the year backstage at a couple of really awesome and unique Metallica shows…I came to grips with some life changing family secrets via the folks at PBS’ Finding Your Roots…and just when I thought Bubbles couldn’t possibly get any more comfortable with me… she took nap time to a whole new level…All that AND I became an Italian Citizen! Here’s to the fun of the good times and the lessons learned from the bad.Life was definitely in session in 2022 but I’m expecting some exciting things from the clap back in 2023… I get the sense that it’s going to be a great year. 🎉 Happy New Year."