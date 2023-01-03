Sofía Vergara Sizzles In Printed Bathing Suit While Enjoying Getaway With Husband Joe Manganiello — Pics!
Sofía Vergara is giving us all the content we need going into 2023!
On January 1, the actress, 50, flaunted her gorgeous curves in a Dolce & Gabbana printed bathing suit.
"Ultimos diitas de 🌊🦀🐟," she captioned the sizzling snap, which translates to, "last days of [vacation]."
Of course, people couldn't help but comment on the snapshot. One person wrote, "The most beautiful ❤️❤️," while another added, "Goddess 😍."
A third person gushed, "Sophia Loren vibes."
The Modern Family alum documented her vacation with husband Joe Manganiello — and it looked like they had the best time.
She posted a slew of snaps, including some of the pair eating with friends to them celebrating the new year on the beach.
On January 1, she wrote, "Feliz 2023❤️❤️❤️."
As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty hasn't been shy about showing her swim apparel on the 'gram.
"Playa brisa y mar🐟🐟🐚🐚y ❤️," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a black bikini, which translates to, "Beach breeze and sea."
The couple, who got married in 2015, are still going strong. So much so, the Magic Mike alum, 46, took to Instagram to share some of the highlights from 2022.
"What a crazy year… full of love, laughs, and ups and downs…It was a fun year for work. I got to launch projects that I absolutely loved being a part of like Metal Lords, Love, Death + Robots, and Mythic Quest…" he began. "We spent a family Thanksgiving with my brother and the kids at Hogwarts…I closed out the year backstage at a couple of really awesome and unique Metallica shows…I came to grips with some life changing family secrets via the folks at PBS’ Finding Your Roots…and just when I thought Bubbles couldn’t possibly get any more comfortable with me… she took nap time to a whole new level…All that AND I became an Italian Citizen! Here’s to the fun of the good times and the lessons learned from the bad.Life was definitely in session in 2022 but I’m expecting some exciting things from the clap back in 2023… I get the sense that it’s going to be a great year. 🎉 Happy New Year."