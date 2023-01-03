OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sofia Vergara
OK LogoNEWS

Sofía Vergara Sizzles In Printed Bathing Suit While Enjoying Getaway With Husband Joe Manganiello — Pics!

sofia vergara sizzles printed bathing suit getaway husband joe manganiello pp
Source: @sofiavergara/instagram
By:

Jan. 3 2023, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Sofía Vergara is giving us all the content we need going into 2023!

On January 1, the actress, 50, flaunted her gorgeous curves in a Dolce & Gabbana printed bathing suit.

"Ultimos diitas de 🌊🦀🐟," she captioned the sizzling snap, which translates to, "last days of [vacation]."

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara sizzles printed bathing suit getaway husband joe manganiello
Source: @sofiavergara/instagram

Of course, people couldn't help but comment on the snapshot. One person wrote, "The most beautiful ❤️❤️," while another added, "Goddess 😍."

A third person gushed, "Sophia Loren vibes."

Article continues below advertisement

The Modern Family alum documented her vacation with husband Joe Manganiello — and it looked like they had the best time.

She posted a slew of snaps, including some of the pair eating with friends to them celebrating the new year on the beach.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara sizzles printed bathing suit getaway husband joe manganiello
Source: @joemanganiello/instagram

On January 1, she wrote, "Feliz 2023❤️❤️❤️."

As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty hasn't been shy about showing her swim apparel on the 'gram.

"Playa brisa y mar🐟🐟🐚🐚y ❤️," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a black bikini, which translates to, "Beach breeze and sea."

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara sizzles printed bathing suit getaway husband joe manganiello
Source: @sofiavergara/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The couple, who got married in 2015, are still going strong. So much so, the Magic Mike alum, 46, took to Instagram to share some of the highlights from 2022.

"What a crazy year… full of love, laughs, and ups and downs…It was a fun year for work. I got to launch projects that I absolutely loved being a part of like Metal Lords, Love, Death + Robots, and Mythic Quest…" he began. "We spent a family Thanksgiving with my brother and the kids at Hogwarts…I closed out the year backstage at a couple of really awesome and unique Metallica shows…I came to grips with some life changing family secrets via the folks at PBS’ Finding Your Roots…and just when I thought Bubbles couldn’t possibly get any more comfortable with me… she took nap time to a whole new level…All that AND I became an Italian Citizen! Here’s to the fun of the good times and the lessons learned from the bad.Life was definitely in session in 2022 but I’m expecting some exciting things from the clap back in 2023… I get the sense that it’s going to be a great year. 🎉 Happy New Year."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.