Sofía Vergara Stuns In Skimpy Black Bathing Suit While On Vacation With Husband Joe Manganiello — See Photos!

The pair first met in 2014 through Jesse Tyler Ferguson — Vergara's Modern Family costar — when they were all at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014.

From there, the Magic Mike star fell for Vergara hard and fast.

"I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me," he told People in 2020. "And we're both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it."