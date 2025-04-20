Joe Manganiello's 'Very Picky' Dog Bubbles 'Clicked Immediately' With Actor's Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor: 'She Doesn't Like Anyone Else!'
Joe Manganiello's dog, Bubbles, has given Caitlin O'Connor her paw of approval!
The Magic Mike actor's adorable Chihuahua completes his and O'Connor's happy family-of-three — and even travels the world with them, which the lovebirds have started documenting via the pooch's very own new Instagram page.
"She is definitely one of the most loved and unique chihuahuas in the world," a source exclusively tells OK!, noting how it was equally love at first sight for Bubbles as it was for Manganiello.
The insider admits: "Bubbles and Caitlin clicked immediately when she fell asleep on her lap the first time they met. Bubbles is very picky and doesn’t like anyone else!"
While Manganiello is "the best doggy dad" and manages most of the responsibilities that come with being a pet owner, "Caitlin is usually seen holding Bubbles while she naps in her arms or while Joe is filming," the confidante shares.
Bubbles, the Deal or No Deal Island host and his girlfriend are truly a package deal, as the 11-year-old rescue dog "goes everywhere with Joe and Caitlin" and wakes them up "every morning by licking their faces."
The world-traveling pup even has a European passport!
Within the nearly six years since Manganiello adopted Bubbles, the cute Chihuahua has visited a wide range of cities and countries — including Paris, the Banker’s private island twice, Helsinki, Armenia, Ireland, Aspen, Disney World, Vegas, Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., NYC, Salt Lake City, Germany, Switzerland, Pittsburgh, Cape Town, Italy, St Vincent, The Grenadines and more.
Most recently, Bubbles went viral in a sweet video of Manganiello holding his tiny companion and giving her some loving tummy pets.
In the clip, the Spider-Man star could be seen looking like a gentle giant as he held Bubbles in his arms while dressed in a flannel, sweatpants and sunglasses.
Bubbles was also looking stylish in the cutest green puffer coat. She appeared to be extremely relaxed, even letting her tongue hang loose while spending time with her dad.
Last summer, Manganiello shared a heartwarming tribute for his furry friend while celebrating her birthday.
"All I know is that my job is to spoil this little thing that had a rough life before I found her," his Instagram tribute read in part. "She's flown around the world with me and back, and we're getting ready to do it again... Happy Birthday to this little angel."
While Bubbles was first to steal Manganiello's heart, she's acceptingly shared his love ever since the 48-year-old started dating O'Connor in 2023.
The pair went Instagram official in February 2024 while celebrating their first Valentine's Day together and have remained happily in love ever since.