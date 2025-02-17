Joe Manganiello Gifts Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor Gold Snake Bracelet During 'Romantic' Date Night After Her Old One Was Stolen: Photos
Caitlin O'Connor fell even more in love with Joe Manganiello after he went above and beyond to make her feel special this Valentine's Day.
"Joe and Caitlin had a romantic Valentine's Day Weekend," a source spills to OK!, calling the Magic Mike actor "the sweetest" after he "had roses waiting for Caitlin at dinner at Cut Beverly Hills."
Plus, "Joe gifted Caitlin a new snake bracelet that she had lost," the insider adds of the stunning piece of jewelry the actress showed off via her Instagram on Sunday, February 16.
Sharing a photo of herself wearing the special bracelet while holding his dog Bubbles and posing in front of large bouquet of roses, O'Connor explained in her post's caption: "I used to have a vintage, real gold, arm band that was a snake — my favorite piece of jewelry. I would wrap it around my arm."
"It was a gift from my mom from Egypt. It was stolen years ago and I have always wanted to replace it," she said, attaching a throwback photo of the jewelry she was describing. "Joe found the perfect solid gold snake to replace it for me 😢 it is so beautiful 🫠."
After enjoying dinner on Saturday, February 15, O'Connor and her boyfriend's pup went to support Manganiello during a "family date night" at the Art Directors Guild Awards and the Writers Guild of America Awards, both at which the Deal or No Deal Island host was a presenter, the confidante notes.
- Sofía Vergara Is Jealous Joe Manganiello's New Girlfriend Is Cuddling Up to Former Couple's Dog Bubbles: 'Makes Her Sick'
- Sofía Vergara Admits It's Been 'an Interesting Year' After Bombshell Divorce From Joe Manganiello
- Sofía Vergara 'Is Man Crazy Right Now' After Divorce: 'She’s Casting Her Net All Over the Place'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
One day prior, O'Connor gushed over her boyfriend in an Instagram tribute for Valentine's Day.
"Found a Valentine 💌 love you @joemanganiello," she expressed alongside a series of the photos of the couple throughout their relationship — which began in 2023 following Manganiello filing for divorce from Sofía Vergara after seven years of marriage.
Manganiello also reminded his followers how much he loves his girlfriend, as he wrote, "my Valentine… ♥️," while sharing an Instagram carousel of images of the pair.
The True Blood actor and O'Connor were first linked romantically in September 2023 after they met at an after-party for HBO's Winning Time.
As Manganiello and O'Connor's relationship continues to grow stronger, the couple has started dreaming of what their future looks like together — which will hopefully involve children.
"It's something that's definitely on the docket, you know, at some point," Manganiello admitted during a guest appearance on the "Podcrushed" podcast in July 2024.
"That was never not on the table," he declared after his marriage to Vergara reportedly ended in part due to her lack of desire to have any more babies. "At every stage in life that was always, you know, that was something that was always talked about. That was always on the forefront of any serious relationship that I got into."
"I've always wanted to be a father," he emphasized at the time.