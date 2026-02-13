or
Prince William Associate Resigns From Billion-Dollar Company Over Epstein 'Torture Video' Email

composite photo of prince william and jeffrey epstein with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem
Source: mega

An Emirati executive with ties to Prince William has resigned as chairman of a billion-dollar company after his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was exposed.

Feb. 13 2026, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

Prince William is now being dragged into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, as a founding partner of his Earthshot Prize was discovered to have a close relationship with the late pedophile.

Emirati executive Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem has stepped down as chairman of a multibillion-dollar company after his ties to Epstein were exposed in the latest trove of files released by the Justice Department last month.

Documents revealed Bin Sulayem and Epstein had been friends for years and email exchanges between the pair included videos and links to pornography websites and s-- worker services.

image of The latest batch of Epstein files exposed the pair's friendship.
Source: Department of Justice

The latest batch of Epstein files exposed the pair's friendship.

Notably, in one 2009 exchange, the convicted s-- offender wrote to Bin Sulayem, "I loved the torture video."

While the recipient is redacted in the DOJ’s file, the lawmakers behind the Epstein releases, Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna confirmed Bin Sulayem, 71, was the "torture video" sender.

Massie wrote in an X post on Friday, February 13, that they released his name Monday.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem Spent Time on Jeffrey Epstein's Island

image of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem visited Jeffrey Epstein's island in the Caribbean.
Source: House Oversight Committee

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem visited Jeffrey Epstein's island in the Caribbean.

The former head of Dubai-based global logistics giant DP World, who is married with children, also visited the late billionaire's notorious island, where many of his sexual crimes took place.

Furthermore, it's been revealed that Epstein used Bin Sulayem's identity to purchase as second private island in the Caribbean after the owner didn't want to sell to him.

The sultan denied being aware that his name was used in the acquisition, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Prince William

Prince William's Earthshot Prize Now Faces Scrutiny

image of Prince William's Earthshot Prize has now been reported to the Charity Commission.
Source: mega

Prince William's Earthshot Prize has now been reported to the Charity Commission.

Bin Sulayem's link to the disgraced financier has been less than ideal for Prince William, whose environmental initiative launched in 2020 with a major donation from DP World.

It's reported that the ports operator has contributed at least $1.3 million to Earthshot Prize, and the Prince of Wales has been photographed on multiple occasions with Bin Sulayem.

The charity has now been reported to the Charity Commission by the anti-monarchy group Republic, who called attention to their connection on its website on Wednesday, February 11.

'William Has Lots of Questions to Answer'

image of the Prince of Wales has been photographed on multiple occasions with Bin Sulayem.
Source: mega

The Prince of Wales has been photographed on multiple occasions with Bin Sulayem.

"The seriousness of this matter requires a full and comprehensive investigation," Republic said.

Republic's CEO, Graham Smith, said in an a separate statement, "William has lots of questions to answer about what he knew about Andrew and Epstein. And now he must explain his relationship with Sulayem."

He added, "Earthshot has a duty to do due diligence, to ask questions about donors and where money is coming from. Did they do that here? If so, did William overrule their better judgment?"

William's uncle, former Prince Andrew, was notably stripped of his titles last fall, and evicted from his longtime residence over his association with Epstein.

