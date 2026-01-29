Politics Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell! Ghislaine Maxwell Alleges 29 People Who Reached 'Secret Settlements' Were Not Indicted by DOJ Source: mega The disgraced former British socialite is serving up to 20 years in prison. Allie Fasanella Jan. 29 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Ghislaine Maxwell claims 29 friends of Jeffrey Epstein were protected through "secret settlements" by the Department of Justice. The disgraced former British socialite — who's serving up to 20 years for conspiring with the late pedophile in his s-- trafficking operation — filed a habeas corpus petition on December 17, 2025 in an effort to overturn her conviction. The petition argued that prosecutors went after her while cutting deals with other associates of Epstein. Specifically, Maxwell alleged that 25 men reached undisclosed deals, and four alleged co-conspirators were never charged despite being known to investigators.

'None of These Men Have Been Prosecuted'

Source: mega Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers filed a habeas corpus petition on December 17, 2025.

"None of the four named co-conspirators or the 25 men with secret settlements were indicted," the court filing stated, alleging the concealment of the deals made her trial unfair and violated her constitutional rights. "New evidence reveals that there were 25 men with which the plaintiff lawyers reached secret settlements — that could equally be considered as co-conspirators," the legal document stated. "None of these men have been prosecuted and none has been revealed to Petitioner; she would have called them as witnesses had she known," it went on.

Ghislaine Maxwell Claims She Was Indicted for Political Reasons

Source: mega The petition also cited allegations of juror misconduct and evidence suppression.

Maxwell's habeas corpus argument also cited allegations of juror misconduct and evidence suppression. She claimed prosecutors violated terms of a 2007 non-prosecution agreement in Florida, which she said extended immunity to co-conspirators. The convicted child s-- trafficker — who is currently behind bars at a minimum-security federal women's prison in Bryan, Texas — asserted that she was prosecuted for political reasons.

Ghislaine Maxwell's Prior Appeal Was Rejected

Source: mega The Supreme Court rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal to overturn her conviction last year.

Maxwell, 64, was convicted in New York in December 2021 for her role in recruiting and grooming underage girls to be abused by Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Last year, the Supreme Court rejected Maxwell's appeal to overturn her conviction, leading to the habeas corpus petition filing in the Southern District of New York. The petition, permitted only after an appeal has failed, seeks to "vacate, set aside, or correct" her sentencing hinged on purported constitutional violations. It generally requires proof of new evidence or fundamental flaws.

When Will the Epstein Files Be Released in Full?

Source: mega Attorney General Pam Bondi said her lawyers are reviewing millions of pages of the Epstein files.