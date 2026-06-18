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UFC Faces Backlash After Josh Hokit’s Michelle Obama Insult at White House Fight

Photo of Josh Hokit and Michelle Obama.
Source: MEGA

Josh Hokit sparked backlash after insulting Michelle Obama.

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June 18 2026, Published 6:32 a.m. ET

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UFC’s White House spectacle was supposed to end with fight-night highlights, but one post-fight microphone moment became the story.

Heavyweight Josh Hokit drew backlash after using his victory speech at UFC Freedom 250 to make a false and offensive claim about former first lady Michelle Obama. Speaking to Joe Rogan after his win, Hokit said, “And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?”

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The Comment That Took Over Fight Night

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Image of Dana White condemned Josh Hokit’s remarks after the event.
Source: MEGA

Dana White condemned Josh Hokit’s remarks after the event.

Rogan did not address the comment during the live post-fight exchange, instead telling the crowd, “Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Hokit.”

The remark quickly spread online, drawing criticism from across the political spectrum. The UFC later released an edited version of the interview on its official YouTube page.

Dana White later condemned the remark in a message to Time.

“I understand that the Obamas are public figures, but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families,” White said. “Everyone knows my position on free speech, but I hate that kind of nonsense.”

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The Response Became the Story

Image of Critics said the UFC reacted too slowly to the controversy.
Source: MEGA

Critics said the UFC reacted too slowly to the controversy.

“When anyone tied to your brand or standing on your stage says something offensive on a live microphone, the clock begins the second it leaves their mouth,” said Aaron Evans, President of crisis PR firm Story Group. “In a moment like this, silence isn’t neutral, it’s an answer.”

According to Evans, White’s statement came too late to control the framing.

“He did the right things in the wrong order. You cannot un-ring a bell with a press release the next morning,” he explained.

“The right move was to take the same microphone, on the same stage, in front of the same audience, and correct it in real time,” he added. “A thirty second statement, on the spot, and the story is about the fighter, not the UFC.”

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A Foreseeable Risk

Image of Josh Hokit previously made a similar remark about WNBA star Brittney Griner.
Source: MEGA

Josh Hokit previously made a similar remark about WNBA star Brittney Griner.

The controversy was sharpened by Hokit’s history. He previously made the same claim about Obama in 2025 and made a similar statement about WNBA star Brittney Griner earlier this year.

“When you invite a performer known for provocative and controversial behavior onto the biggest platform of his career, at a presidential event, on a live broadcast, you do not get to be surprised by what he does,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “Hokit had made this exact comment after previous fights. The UFC knew his persona. This was not a surprise. It was a foreseeable risk that was not managed.”

Image of An expert called the remarks a foreseeable reputational risk.
Source: MEGA

An expert called the remarks a foreseeable reputational risk.

Crisis communications strategist Jason Erkes of The Jason Button said viral speed changes the rules.

“When a clip hits a million views, you're no longer managing a comment. You're managing a cultural event, and the rules change completely,” he explained. “Sponsors have roughly a six-hour window before their silence becomes the story. After that, any statement looks reactive and calculated, because it is.”

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