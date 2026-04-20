Politics Donald Trump Has Been 'Working Aggressively' to 'Build Bridges' With Joe Rogan Amid Feud Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been aggressively trying to woo podcaster Joe Rogan despite his harsh criticism of his policies, a new report claims. Lesley Abravanel April 20 2026, Updated 3:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Amid plummeting poll numbers over his handling of the war in Iran, President Donald Trump is reportedly desperate to mend fences with podcaster Joe Rogan, who has issued sharp criticism against him for the war, as well as his immigration policies and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Rogan, who was largely credited with helping Trump win in 2024, has broken with the POTUS, especially over the ongoing conflict with Iran, labeling the 12-day-old campaign as an "insane" betrayal of Trump’s campaign promises to end "senseless wars.” The popular podcaster has publicly criticized the administration’s ICE tactics, leading to a public response from Trump, who recently took a joking jab at Rogan, calling him "a little more liberal" during a White House event that sparked significant backlash at the former Fear Factor host, whom critics condemned for being a "bootlicker" despite his recent criticism.

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Source: MEGA Joe Rogan recently criticized Donald Trump.

Rogan has also openly wondered if Trump is still steady enough to be in charge. Rogan agreed with guest Tom Segura in late 2025 that "nutty" Trump appeared to be "losing it," citing the extreme stress of his political battles and his age as factors that could "break your brain." Rogan also previously slammed Trump’s trade policy towards Canada as the "dumbest f------ feud" in early 2025.

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Source: MEGA Joe Rogan appeared at the White House recently.

And while the 79-year-old president has bashed Rogan’s fellow MAGA influencers such as Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens, he has remained uncharacteristically silent on Rogan and, according to insiders, is actually working to repair the rift because he knows he needs Rogan’s influence to remain above water. Axios reporter Alex Isenstadt reported that the White House has “been working aggressively to build bridges" to Rogan for months,” adding that Trump is trying to "woo" him.

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Source: MEGA Joe Rogan previously said he's 'politically homeless.'

Vice President J.D. Vance has also been in touch with Rogan, who recently praised the VP as a counter to his Trump criticism. Despite his bashing and admission that he is “politically homeless,” Rogan was at an Oval Office signing on Saturday, April 18, as Trump signed an executive order accelerating psychedelic drug treatments. According to Axios, the executive order was “a way to maintain a bridge between Trump and Rogan,” who is a prominent advocate of psychedelic drug use.

Source: MEGA Joe Rogan also criticized Trump’s plans for a UFC fight at the White House, but stopped short of a boycott.