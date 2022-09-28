Joel McHale Reveals What Kind Of TV Show He'd Like To Appear On Next — And Which One Is Not On His List

"Maybe a paper route show," the comedian quips. "I'd like to eat more beef in more crazy places — maybe on the side of a plane. Maybe I could get Certified Angus Beef to pay for a submarine or something and we eat it at 6,000 feet."

Though McHale has already appeared on Running Wild with Bear Grylls, there's one show he is not interested in. "Survivor seems a little stinky. The contestants are biting their own fingernails and same with Fear Factor. I would rather do what Anthony Bourdain did and walk around and go to great places. I always like bizarre foods."

"I always liked Dirty Jobs with Mike Rowe — that was a great show," he adds. "I would do something like that. Every time I watch Stanley Tucci's show on CNN, I am filled with jealousy. I am like, 'Wow, he gets to walk around and look like that. Look at him.'"