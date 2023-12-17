Joey King Thinks Ex Jacob Elordi Is 'Too Good for Everybody' After Dissing 'Kissing Booth' Movies
Joey King is not thrilled with her ex Jacob Elordi, according to a source.
In a recent interview, The Act star responded to Elordi’s recent diss of The Kissing Booth films, which King and the Euphoria actor starred in together.
The 26-year-old, who recently released movies Priscilla and Saltburn, called the rom-coms “ridiculous” in his GQ feature. Despite the teen films being Elordi’s breakout role, he expressed he “didn’t want to make” them.
In response, King told Variety, “I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way.”
“I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says,” the 24-year-old added, seemingly dissing Elordi, whom she dated from 2017 to 2018.
Following her comments, an insider revealed King’s feelings toward Elordi’s recent behavior.
“Joey has been in this business since she was a kid and she doesn’t pull any star trips,” the source said, adding King believes the heartthrob's ego has only gotten bigger in the last few years.
“He thinks he’s too good for everybody and a ‘movie star’ now. He’s coming across as pretentious,” they noted.
Despite King’s supposed distaste for her ex, the star has moved on and recently tied the knot in September with husband Steven Piet at La Fortaleza in Mallorca, Spain.
Before the wedding, King exclusively gushed to OK! about saying “I do” to the director.
"I feel lucky to know great love in my life. It’s a beautiful feeling," she stated. "Honestly, there’s not too much that we don’t love to do together. But one of our main things is we love cooking together.”
In September, King raved about the couple’s engagement and stunning wedding to Vogue.
The actress recalled their engagement, which occurred on their three-year anniversary in Joshua Tree National Park.
“We went on a walk in the freezing-cold weather, and Steven described the surroundings as ‘perfectly imperfect,’” King remembered. “We stopped to take some photos together, and before I knew it, I was getting a tug on my jacket. I turned around, and Steven was on one knee. He said some of the most beautiful things, and we were both crying. We kept the news to ourselves for one day, just absorbing it together before we shared it with anyone.”
As for their fairy-tale wedding location, King spilled on how they decided on the unique event space.
“We were looking for something unique and private and that felt grand yet intimate at the same time,” she explained. “We found La Fortaleza in Mallorca, and it feels like the Spanish version of The Great Gatsby. It’s historic without being dated. It felt timeless, the same way we feel about our love for each other. And finding it was all thanks to our wonderful wedding planners Alison Bryan Destinations — they nailed it and found us the venue of our dreams.”
