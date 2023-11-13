Jacob Elordi Calls 'The Kissing Booth' Films 'Ridiculous': 'I Didn't Want to Make Those Movies'

This is hardly the first time Elordi didn't have the best things to say about the films.

“I used to worry a lot about what people thought about me, and about the kind of actor I was because of the movies I’d made,” he told Esquire in November 2021. “I just felt very corny, and I felt like I had to prove to everyone that I was a serious actor. I felt terribly misunderstood.”

He later clarified that he's "so f------- grateful" that he was cast in the flicks.

“I wouldn’t be here making movies and TV if I didn’t make those movies,” he told Access in January 2022.