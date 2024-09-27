Joey Vahedi Feels Really 'Lucky' to Play Thomas on 'The Chosen': 'I'm Living the Dream I've Always Wanted'

While fans are eagerly awaiting for a new batch of episodes, they can catch up, as Season 4 is available to stream on The CW. Since its premiere, the drama focuses on Jesus Christ, played by Jonathan Roumie, as he spreads his gospel and runs into trouble along the way. Fans have watched miracles — Jesus turning water to wine, walking on water, etc. — and gory scenes — the beheading of John the Baptizer — in the time it has aired.

"In Season 4, there's a lot of trauma that happens, particularly to Thomas, and I would say to a lot of the disciples that really put in a lot of life-threatening situations. Season 5 picks up with the fallout of a lot of that kind of stuff," he shares. "Jesus' message is starting to get a lot more radical, and he's no longer really explaining things to the disciples. He's kind of telling them there's no more time, and because of that, the disciples start to butt heads more. They're very scared and shaken, and it all comes to a head, especially with the Pharisees and the Romans now really after him."

However, the new season will be a "bit lighter," the star says. "Season 3 it starts to get a bit rocky, but Season 4 to me is kind of like Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, where things just got pretty dark. It's definitely was heavier, and it really now starts to shift to what is going on with Jesus in relation to his followers who have really given up their entire lives and have no idea what is happening."