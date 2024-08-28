'Unfit to Be President': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Claiming He Would've Won California If Jesus Counted the Vote
Former President Donald Trump's mental state has come into question yet again after he claimed he would've won California in the 2020 election if Jesus Christ had counted the state ballots.
Trump made the wild claim during a recent interview with TV personality and former clinical psychologist Dr. Phil.
“Democrats play a different game. And you have ballot harvesting, but you also have people getting ballots,” the former president said during the interview. “I mean, in California, you have people getting seven ballots.”
“If Jesus Christ came down and was the vote counter, I would win California, OK,” he added. “In other words, if we had an honest vote counter, a really honest vote counter — I do great with Hispanics, great, I mean at a level no Republican has ever done. But if we had an honest vote counter, I would win California.”
Several critics took to social media to ridicule the former president for his absurd claim, with some calling for him to "drop out of the race" for showing signs of "cognitive decline" and "mental instability."
One X user shared a clip of Trump's comments from the Dr. Phil interview in a post that read, "He's already calling voter fraud BEFORE the election. Months before a single vote is cast. Put this man in a nursing home."
Another user wrote, "Either he is an idiot, or he is old and has mental health issues. Either way, he's clearly unfit to serve."
A third person joked, "You know the Trump campaign is in a tough spot when their only hope of winning is divine intervention happening in the bluest state in the U.S."
During the interview, even Dr. Phil seemed baffled by Trump's claims. He asked the ex-president if he really believed what he was saying, and Trump answered by doubling down on his claim, partly blaming mail-in voting.
"I think so. I do. I see it. I go around California, they have Trump signs all over the place," he claimed. "It's a very dishonest [state]; everything is mail-in. They send out 38 million ballots, I think it is."
In the interview, Trump was questioned about his previous comments regarding future elections, where he seemingly hinted at not needing future votes after 2024.
However, he clarified by saying, “It doesn’t mean we’re not going to have elections... You have to vote this time because we have to win.”
The GOP nominee also addressed voter demographics, claiming: “Christians, for whatever reason, don’t vote very much... NRA people, and people that feel very strongly about the Second Amendment — they’re not voters.”
These statements were made without substantiating evidence and go against almost every voting statistic.