'Unfit to Be President': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Claiming He Would've Won California If Jesus Counted the Vote

Several critics took to social media to ridicule the former president for his absurd claim, with some calling for him to "drop out of the race" for showing signs of "cognitive decline" and "mental instability."

One X user shared a clip of Trump's comments from the Dr. Phil interview in a post that read, "He's already calling voter fraud BEFORE the election. Months before a single vote is cast. Put this man in a nursing home."

Another user wrote, "Either he is an idiot, or he is old and has mental health issues. Either way, he's clearly unfit to serve."

A third person joked, "You know the Trump campaign is in a tough spot when their only hope of winning is divine intervention happening in the bluest state in the U.S."