New 'Do! Celebrities Who Had Hair Transplants — Including David Beckham, Elon Musk, John Cena & More

AJ McLean

Source: MEGA AJ McLean shared his experience with a hair transplant on Instagram.

AJ McLean did not want it that way. In a 2013 Instagram update, the Backstreet Boys member showed off his before-and-after photos following a hair transplant to bring his hairline back from the brink. "Some girls get their b---- done some guys get ab implants all to make them happy," he wrote. "This was the one thing I did and I couldn't be happier. Thank you, Dr. G!" McLean also candidly spoke about his struggles with hair loss in an interview with Allure, confirming he had the surgery before he got married. "I'm going back under the knife again this year," he added during the 2021 conversation. "I had gotten to that place where I was shaving my head all the time because it was easier to maintain and it happened to look good with my tattoos. But once I had [the surgery] done, I posted pictures on my socials. I wasn't ashamed because I totally accept whatever anybody wants to do to make themselves feel better, to boost their self-confidence."

Cheyenne Jackson

Source: MEGA Cheyenne Jackson reportedly hid the procedures from everyone.

To hide his "horrible secret," Cheyenne Jackson reportedly underwent five separate hair transplant surgeries over the past decade. "I've been DREADING this day for 17 years. The day when my horrible secret would be revealed," he began his lengthy Instagram post in 2020. "No, this gnarly scar across my head isn't from life-saving brain surgery, nor did I narrowly survive a shark attack. It's worse. (At least in Hollywood...) I had hair transplant surgery. 5 of them, to be exact over 14 years." The American Horror Story actor's hair loss began around 22, the same time his older brother started balding, too. "It was really emotional for me to watch it fall out & I felt less attractive & truly less like myself as the days went on, so I saved up and got my first surgery at 28. I hid it from everyone. It was painful & expensive but I started to feel better about myself," he continued. Jackson hoped sharing his journey would "inspire someone out there to share a secret they've been hiding, or show a scar that they've been afraid of anyone seeing." He added, "Let it go. What I've learned during this pandemic is that s--- like this just doesn't matter… I'm trying to teach my kids to accept themselves & to be proud of who they are, & to put value on things that are IMPORTANT & REAL so as their father, the example should start with me. This is that. I'll go first. #ShowYourScars."

David Beckham

Source: MEGA David Beckham retired from professional soccer when he was 38.

After retiring from professional soccer in 2013, David Beckham began noticing his hairline receding. Reports said he had his transplant around 2018, which helped him stop the hair loss.

Elon Musk

Source: MEGA Elon Musk has also been candid about his use of weight-loss drugs.

Elon Musk's hairline evolution has made headlines over the years, but the SpaceX mogul reportedly filled the gaps through hair transplants since his 20s. Experts believe he underwent surgical hair restoration procedures to achieve his current look.

Elton John

Source: MEGA Elton John wrote about his procedures in his memoir.

In his book Me: Elton John, Elton John wrote about the two hair transplant surgeries he had after he began losing his hair in the early 1970s. "Both times it hurt like h---," he admitted. "The sound of the hair being removed was disconcertingly like a rabbit gnawing its way through a carrot."

Gordon Ramsay

Source: MEGA Gordon Ramsay also experienced hair thinning.

According to reports, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay saved his fading hairline with a $39,000 hair transplant around 2010 or 2011. He did not reveal the exact procedure he had, but experts assumed he got a Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant to refresh his look.

Jimmy Presnell

Source: NETFLIX; @jimmypresnell/Instagram Jimmy Presnell debuted the results of his hair transplant on social media.

Love Is Blind star Jimmy Presnell rejuvenated his appearance by spending $11,000 on a hair transplant. "I decided to stay in the States for my procedure, which typically is a little bit more expensive to do," he shared on TikTok in July. "As far as follow-up costs and ongoing costs, those are all optional."

Joel McHale

Source: MEGA Joel McHale underwent the procedure in Los Angeles.

During an appearance on the June 16 episode of the "We Might Be Drunk" podcast, Joel McHale confirmed he had four hair transplants to revamp his image. "Yeah, I'm fully bald ... This is four transplants. I did it way back when it was a strip," McHale said of the $10,000 worth of procedures. "Painful. Don't do a strip. Do plucking… Now they pluck it from the whole back section, and it's a miracle."

John Cena

Source: MEGA John Cena said fans 'bullied' him into getting the surgical hair replacement procedure.

After caving to pressure from fans, John Cena revealed he underwent a surgical hair replacement procedure in November 2024. "You guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can't control," the WWE star shared on the April 21 episode of The Pat McAfee Show. "In unison, you chant and make me feel small and embarrass me. That is straight-up bullying and not cool." He told his fans, "Thank you for bullying me into surgical hair replacement. That's how far y'all pushed me." Cena shared a similar sentiment in an August interview, noting he saw signs that said, "The bald John Cena." "They pushed me into going to see what my options were," he shared, detailing, "I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner — and I also got a hair transplant last November. I hate the fact that if there wasn't so much shame around it, I'd have gotten it done 10 years ago. I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 [men] suffer from thinning or baldness."

John Travolta

Source: MEGA John Travolta has not addressed the reports.

Hair transplant clinics have speculated that John Travolta underwent a hair transplant around 2016, more than a year before he debuted his bald look. Although the Pulp Fiction star has never publicly confirmed that he had the procedure, he admitted he felt "great" when he debuted a completely shaved head. "Listen, my new look came on a whim. It was a New Year's Eve idea. Because everyone liked it so much, I decided to keep it for a while. So, we'll see," he shared while at the G'Day USA Black Tie Gala in 2019.

Tom Hanks

Source: MEGA Tom Hanks reportedly suffered hair loss due to stress and exhaustion.

According to media outlets, Tom Hanks managed to preserve his leading-man looks in middle age despite suffering from hair loss. Cosmetic experts noted the Oscar-winning actor achieved natural-looking hair, thanks to a transplant!

Wayne Rooney

Source: MEGA Wayne Rooney confirmed he had a hair transplant in 2011.