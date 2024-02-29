Katy Perry Reveals She 'Busked in the Street' and Used Food Stamps While Growing Up

"You want to talk about food stamps? I can talk about food stamps. You want to talk about food banks? I can talk about food banks," explained Perry, 39, in a new interview. "You want to talk about busking in the street as a teenager, hoping to make $20 to cover yourself, I can talk about that too."

The siblings' experience is what prompted them to launch the Firework Foundation, which aims to "empower children from underserved communities by igniting their inner light through the arts."