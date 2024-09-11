or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Kamala Harris Declares Donald Trump 'Doesn't Have a Plan' for the Economy as He Claims Wharton Professors Think He's 'Brilliant'

Photo Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Source: mega

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's microphones will be muted while other talks.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 9:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are going at it during the 2024 presidential debate.

On the Tuesday, September 10, televised event, the two discussed their ideas for helping the economy while shading the other's.

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris declares donald trump doesnt have plan wharton professors
Source: mega

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' debate will last 90 minutes.

"What the Wharton School has said is that Donald Trump's plan would actually explode the deficit," Harris stated, noting that some claimed his plan would cause a recession by the "middle of the next year."

"Donald Trump actually has no plan for you, because he's more interested in defending himself than he is looking out for you," the current vice president declared.

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris declares donald trump doesnt have plan
Source: mega

The current vice president claimed Trump doesn't have a plan for the economy.

Article continues below advertisement

The businessman hit back by claiming, "I went to the Wharton School of Finance and many of those top professors think my plan is a brilliant plan."

"It's going to bring up our worth, our value as a country," Trump insisted. "It's going to want to make people work and create jobs."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: mega

Trump bragged that Wharton professors thought his plan for the economy was 'brilliant.'

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

"And just to finish off, she doesn't have a plan. She copied [Joe] Biden's plan and it's like four sentences, like run spot run. Four sentences that are just like, we'll try to lower taxes," he continued. "She doesn't have a plan! Take a look at her plan — she doesn't have a plan."

As OK! previously reported, each candidate's microphone will be muted when the other is talking, the same way it was when Trump and Biden debated earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris declares donald trump doesnt have plan wharton professors
Source: mega

There is no live audience at the debate this time around.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Trump's team allegedly wanted the microphones to be silenced, Harris had suggested they stayed on.

"Our understanding is that Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own," Harris' campaign senior adviser for communications Brian Fallon expressed in a statement. "We suspect Trump’s team has not even told their boss about this dispute because it would be too embarrassing to admit they don’t think he can handle himself against Vice President Harris without the benefit of a mute button."

Article continues below advertisement

The 90-minute debate, which is airing live on ABC, is being moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis but does not have a live audience.

It's also available on the network's website and via streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.