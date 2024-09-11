Kamala Harris Declares Donald Trump 'Doesn't Have a Plan' for the Economy as He Claims Wharton Professors Think He's 'Brilliant'
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are going at it during the 2024 presidential debate.
On the Tuesday, September 10, televised event, the two discussed their ideas for helping the economy while shading the other's.
"What the Wharton School has said is that Donald Trump's plan would actually explode the deficit," Harris stated, noting that some claimed his plan would cause a recession by the "middle of the next year."
"Donald Trump actually has no plan for you, because he's more interested in defending himself than he is looking out for you," the current vice president declared.
The businessman hit back by claiming, "I went to the Wharton School of Finance and many of those top professors think my plan is a brilliant plan."
"It's going to bring up our worth, our value as a country," Trump insisted. "It's going to want to make people work and create jobs."
"And just to finish off, she doesn't have a plan. She copied [Joe] Biden's plan and it's like four sentences, like run spot run. Four sentences that are just like, we'll try to lower taxes," he continued. "She doesn't have a plan! Take a look at her plan — she doesn't have a plan."
As OK! previously reported, each candidate's microphone will be muted when the other is talking, the same way it was when Trump and Biden debated earlier this year.
Though Trump's team allegedly wanted the microphones to be silenced, Harris had suggested they stayed on.
"Our understanding is that Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own," Harris' campaign senior adviser for communications Brian Fallon expressed in a statement. "We suspect Trump’s team has not even told their boss about this dispute because it would be too embarrassing to admit they don’t think he can handle himself against Vice President Harris without the benefit of a mute button."
The 90-minute debate, which is airing live on ABC, is being moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis but does not have a live audience.
It's also available on the network's website and via streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.