Biggest Losers! 10 Celebrities Who Lost the Most Weight in the Past Year
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt lost a total of 60 pounds in just six months with the help of his workout and healthy lifestyle. He revealed in an Instagram post that he achieved his six-pack abs by ditching beer for half a year and shared more about his journey in the cover story of Men's Journal.
The Avengers: Endgame actor reportedly worked on his diet and consumed 4,000 calories daily and "lots of water." He also dedicated himself to workout sessions which included boxing, triathlon, running and swimming.
George Clooney
George Clooney lost more pounds after previously worrying fans with his dramatic transformation. He debuted a fitter look when he attended The Prince's Trust Awards in London in May with his wife, Amal Clooney.
While he shocked everyone with his effective way to lose weight, he also reignited concerns due to his gaunt appearance.
"He doesn't work out and has no muscle to brag about," a source said, per RadarOnline.com. "He must feel a lot of pressure to maintain his weight and keep up with Amal since they make a lot of glam appearances together. The consensus is he needs to bulk up more."
It remains unknown how much weight he lost this time, but he previously shredded around 30 pounds, which caused his hospitalization due to pancreatitis.
John Goodman
In his interview with Rolling Stone, John Goodman opened up about his extreme weight loss before the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he had let go of 200 pounds of his weight at that time.
Regarding the secret behind his transformation, he credited his dogs for helping him take on a healthy routine while dedicating himself to boxing at the same time.
Kelly Clarkson
Over the years, Kelly Clarkson witnessed herself repeating the process of gaining and losing weight until she finally found a way to shred the weight for good.
While she sparked rumors she took Ozempic to achieve her fitter physique, sources defended The Kelly Clarkson Show host and clarified she has been making changes on her own.
"She has been eating well, working out. She has a team of people to help her with nutrition and exercise, but she always takes good care of herself," an insider told the Daily Mail.
Kris Jenner
In the photos taken during Kris Jenner's outing in Italy, the momager debuted a slimmed-down figure that led to speculation she had been taking the type 2 diabetes drug. Some also accused Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian of doing the same, though the family members have yet to address the rumors.
Kyle Richards
After denying using Ozempic to achieve her physique, Kyle Richards shared what helped her shed 12 pounds.
"NO alcohol, bread, pasta, sugar. I eat protein, fruit and vegetables," she responded to a comment. "Now that I am the weight I want to be, I will have the occasional small amount of pasta etc once in a while. But no alcohol since July 15."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who flaunted her physical transformation with a photo of herself in a bikini, added that she either runs and hikes or does yoga.
Richards also denied the claims she had a tummy tuck.
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson finally saw results after getting on track, as she hired a personal trainer and embraced a new diet, resulting in her losing a whopping 70 pounds.
She cut back on sugar and salt and replaced her fattening snacks with healthier choices like "raw veggies," a source said. "Instead of sugary sodas, she'll sip lemon water."
Post Malone
After making sacrifices to lose weight, Post Malone successfully lost 55 pounds and started feeling healthier than ever. He shared his transformation with his fans through Instagram posts where he can be seen wearing smaller outfits.
During "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast in August, he said he cut out soda and moved more during his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying Tour.
Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne successfully lost weight, just like she had planned, but she was unhappy with the outcome.
She told the Daily Mail she now weighs under 100 pounds after using Ozempic. However, she reportedly felt like she was too gaunt already.
"I started on Ozempic last December and I've been off it for a while now, but my warning is don't give it to teenagers, it's just too easy," Osbourne told the media outlet. "You can lose so much weight and it's easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn't stop losing weight and now I've lost 42 pounds, and I can't afford to lose any more."
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli wants to lose weight "slowly but surely," and she constantly takes her followers on her journey through her Instagram posts.
One of her most recent updates was posted in October, showing a video of herself she had taken in front of a mirror.
"Our bodies do not define who we are as human being's. A number on the scale does not define how much love your heart can hold," she reminded everyone. "Please love yourself, every single part of you."
According to reports, Bertinelli dropped 10 pounds.