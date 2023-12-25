Biggest Losers! 10 Celebrities Who Lost the Most Weight in the Past Year

George Clooney lost more pounds after previously worrying fans with his dramatic transformation. He debuted a fitter look when he attended The Prince's Trust Awards in London in May with his wife, Amal Clooney.

While he shocked everyone with his effective way to lose weight, he also reignited concerns due to his gaunt appearance.

"He doesn't work out and has no muscle to brag about," a source said, per RadarOnline.com. "He must feel a lot of pressure to maintain his weight and keep up with Amal since they make a lot of glam appearances together. The consensus is he needs to bulk up more."

It remains unknown how much weight he lost this time, but he previously shredded around 30 pounds, which caused his hospitalization due to pancreatitis.