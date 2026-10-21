Roseanne Barr Says John Goodman 'Declined' Cameo to Appear on Her New Show: 'Nobody Is More Brokenhearted Than Me'
Oct. 21 2026, Published 10:11 a.m. ET
John Goodman won't be reuniting with Roseanne Barr on her upcoming sitcom Meemaw, as the comedian revealed that her former costar turned down an invitation to make a cameo appearance.
During a recent interview, Barr opened up about her relationship with her former castmates, revealing that her son reached out to Goodman about appearing on the new show but was rejected.
The two famously portrayed married couple Dan and Roseanne Conner on the long-running sitcom Roseanne.
Goodman Turned Down a Potential Reunion With Barr
"My son called Goodman and asked him to do a cameo on Meemaw and he declined," she shared.
The actor famously portrayed Dan Conner on the original Roseanne sitcom and its 2018 revival, making the character one of his most recognizable roles.
Barr also addressed where she currently stands with the Monsters, Inc. star and former costar Laurie Metcalf, who played her onscreen sister, Jackie Harris, on Roseanne.
'Nobody Is More Brokenhearted Than Me'
Despite the distance between them, Barr admitted she's torn up over the state of their relationship.
"Nobody is more brokenhearted than me. I just choose to remember the fun and the good times," she told the outlet.
Goodman has not publicly explained why he turned down the cameo.
The situation also brings renewed attention to how much things have changed since Roseanne was canceled in 2018. The sitcom was subsequently reworked into The Conners, with Goodman continuing to portray Dan Conner while Barr was no longer part of the cast.
- Roseanne Barr Reveals She's No Longer in Touch With Former 'Roseanne' Costars John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf: 'Of Course Not'
- Roseanne Barr Says New Comedy 'Meemaw' Is 'Every Bit as Revolutionary' as Her Original Show After 8-Year Hollywood Exit
- Roseanne Barr Claims She Was Asked to Guest Star on 'The Conners' as a 'Ghost' After Series Killed Off Her Character
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What to Know About 'Meemaw'
Barr is gearing up for her return to television with her upcoming sitcom, Meemaw. The eight-episode series was reportedly filmed in Austin, Texas.
In the new comedy, the 73-year-old actress portrays the grandmother of a mixed-race family of preppers — people who prepare for emergencies and potential disasters. The show blends family dynamics and politics as Barr's character attempts to organize an unconventional bat mitzvah for her granddaughter.
The star-studded cast includes Randy Quaid, Drea de Matteo, Omar Gooding and Doug Jones, with guest appearances by Jon Lovitz, Tony Hinchcliffe and Kim Congdon. Barr also co-wrote the series alongside Allan Stephan and Allen Covert.
During a recent interview, Barr expressed confidence in her latest project.
"It’s every bit as revolutionary as the Roseanne show, if not more, and my work has improved with time," she declared.
"I want everybody who disagrees in a family to sit in the same room and just laugh and go, ‘Yeah, maybe I was an a------ that time. Well, you were an a------ this time. Oh, we’re all a-------. Let’s get a beer," she added.
Why the Past Still Matters
Barr's departure from the sitcom came in 2018 after she posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to Barack Obama. ABC subsequently canceled the Roseanne revival, which was later reworked into The Conners without Barr.
The controversy also strained some of Barr's relationships with her former costars. She previously clashed with Michael Fishman, who portrayed her onscreen son D.J. Conner, after he publicly stated that the revival was "rightfully canceled."