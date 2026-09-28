Michael Fishman Says He’s 'Gonna Keep Pushing Out Love' After Roseanne Barr Feud 'Chaos' Upsets Fans
Sept. 28 2026, Updated 10:09 a.m. ET
Michael Fishman, who played D.J. Conner on Roseanne, posted an Instagram video apologizing to fans for the "chaos" of his recent public feud with his former onscreen mother Roseanne Barr.
The decades-old tension between the actors reignited in September after a series of heated exchanges that began over the summer.
In August, Fishman, 44, stated that the 2018 Roseanne reboot "was rightfully canceled" following Barr's infamous racist tweet about former President Barack Obama’s senior advisor, Valerie Jarrett.
Inside Michael Fishman and Roseanne Barr's Feud
Barr, 73, retaliated on an episode of the "Can't Be Censored" podcast, calling Fishman a "brainwashed bigot" and a "f--- little worm.”
The former comedienne also claimed she was the only reason Fishman was signed on to the show’s 2018 reboot.
"I’m glad they fired you because I was the only reason you were ever on that show," Barr stated. "They wanted to get rid of you in the reboot, and I made them take you back.”
She recalled telling Fishman directly to stay away from her while filming. "I told him, 'Let me explain this, Michael, go and f--- yourself and stay f--- 'till the day you die.’”
Fishman later dismissed her comments as "obvious lies.”
Rather than continuing the fight, Fishman stated, "I'm gonna keep pushing out love and light because it's the path that I've chosen over the years."
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Michael Fishman Addresses Fans
“I’ve heard from a lot of you [that you] feel like your TV family is fighting,” Fishman said in the video posted on his Instagram page.
“I had the privilege of growing up with so many of you or around so many of you. And the truth is, I’m gonna keep pushing out love and light because it’s the path that I’ve chosen over the years,” Fishman said. “Our show has been a comfort show for you. So I want you to know we’re not going to ruin it. I’m going to do whatever I can to uphold that legacy and make sure it stays with you.”
He added that “the show meant something to me as a kid,” and “it became even more real afterward.”
“Gentle reminder to shine,” he captioned the video. “We find our way home and back together.”