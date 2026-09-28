Michael Fishman Says He’s 'Gonna Keep Pushing Out Love' After Roseanne Barr Feud 'Chaos' Upsets Fans

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Michael Fishman, who played D.J. Conner on Roseanne, posted an Instagram video apologizing to fans for the "chaos" of his recent public feud with his former onscreen mother Roseanne Barr. The decades-old tension between the actors reignited in September after a series of heated exchanges that began over the summer. In August, Fishman, 44, stated that the 2018 Roseanne reboot "was rightfully canceled" following Barr's infamous racist tweet about former President Barack Obama’s senior advisor, Valerie Jarrett.

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Inside Michael Fishman and Roseanne Barr's Feud

Source: MEGA Roseanne Barr lashed out at 'brainwashed' Michael Fishman after he shamed her racist comments.

Barr, 73, retaliated on an episode of the "Can't Be Censored" podcast, calling Fishman a "brainwashed bigot" and a "f--- little worm.” The former comedienne also claimed she was the only reason Fishman was signed on to the show’s 2018 reboot. "I’m glad they fired you because I was the only reason you were ever on that show," Barr stated. "They wanted to get rid of you in the reboot, and I made them take you back.” She recalled telling Fishman directly to stay away from her while filming. "I told him, 'Let me explain this, Michael, go and f--- yourself and stay f--- 'till the day you die.’”

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Source: MEGA Roseanne Barr claimed she was the only reason Michael Fishman was hired back for the reboot.

Fishman later dismissed her comments as "obvious lies.” Rather than continuing the fight, Fishman stated, "I'm gonna keep pushing out love and light because it's the path that I've chosen over the years."

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Michael Fishman Addresses Fans

Source: MEGA Michael Fishman said he wants to uphold the show's legacy despite the drama.

“I’ve heard from a lot of you [that you] feel like your TV family is fighting,” Fishman said in the video posted on his Instagram page. “I had the privilege of growing up with so many of you or around so many of you. And the truth is, I’m gonna keep pushing out love and light because it’s the path that I’ve chosen over the years,” Fishman said. “Our show has been a comfort show for you. So I want you to know we’re not going to ruin it. I’m going to do whatever I can to uphold that legacy and make sure it stays with you.”

Source: MEGA The actor said he'll 'keep pushing out love and light' instead of continuing to fight with his costar.