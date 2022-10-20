John Legend Admits 'I Wasn't A Great Partner At The Beginning' Of Relationship With Chrissy Teigen
John Legend got candid about his romance with his wife, supermodel Chrissy Teigen, earlier this week, revealing that even their aspirational, nearly two-decade-spanning romance required a little work at first.
"I think I was more selfish then," the “All of Me” artist explained during an appearance on “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” published on Monday, October 17, adding that he "wasn't a great partner at the beginning of our relationship.”
“Even though I was very into her and very excited to be with her. I was still selfish,” Legend continued. “I was in my mid-20s, still not ready to fully be the committed partner that I am now."
So what, exactly, sparked the musician’s change of heart — and ultimately the start of a roughly 16-year-relationship? Realizing he needed to change his ways to strengthen their romance.
"When you stop being so selfish, when you think about not only the joy you get from a situation and the pleasure you get from it, but also think about your responsibility and your commitment in that situation,” he said, explaining that “you just grow, and you mature.”
Time, too, also seemingly played a role in his more considerate approach. "Part of it is it's just a matter of time,” Legend continued. “You need time to become that person you want to be."
Beyond this relationship reaffirming realization, the EGOT winner also opened up about the early days of his relationship with Teigen, who he met while filming a music video in 2006.
"When we first met, we were very attracted to each other, our chemistry was great, but that level of attraction is more like infatuation at the beginning of a relationship," he said of Teigen. "And love when it is able to stand the test of time, it has to be deeper and more real than that.”
“We've been through enough together where it's really fortified us and made us stronger,” the artist continued. “Those tests have made us grow together and realize things about each other that we didn't know.”
Legend and Teigen tied the knot in 2013. They share two children together, Luna, 6 and Miles, 4, with another on the way after the TV personality endured a pregnancy loss in 2020.