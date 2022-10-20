John Legend Admits 'I Wasn't A Great Partner At The Beginning' Of Relationship With Chrissy Teigen

"When you stop being so selfish, when you think about not only the joy you get from a situation and the pleasure you get from it, but also think about your responsibility and your commitment in that situation,” he said, explaining that “you just grow, and you mature.”

Time, too, also seemingly played a role in his more considerate approach. "Part of it is it's just a matter of time,” Legend continued. “You need time to become that person you want to be."

Beyond this relationship reaffirming realization, the EGOT winner also opened up about the early days of his relationship with Teigen, who he met while filming a music video in 2006.