Chrissy Teigen's Stunning Pink Date Night Dress Doubles As The Perfect Wedding Guest Design — Get The Look

Teigen comically captioned the photo, "my esophagus feels like hot lava is brewing and I have no one to blame but myself and the entire frozen food section of Instacart," as she posed with her hand on her pregnant belly.

The mother-of-two donned a floor length gown in the most admirable shade of pink, while she simply accessorized with off-white statement earrings. The dress' sought-after off-the-shoulder style made for an elegant ensemble as Teigen tied her hair half back to complete the lavish look.

JOHN LEGEND & CHRISSY TEIGEN ARE APPROACHING HER PREGNANCY WITH 'CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM' AFTER BABY JACK DIED IN 'LIFE-SAVING ABORTION'

Legend also shared the stylish snapshot of the two, stating, "love me a tuxed up date night ❤️," to which his wife replied, "you really do, so much."

The "Love Me Now" singer let his lovely lady shine as he accompanied her in a classic black suit and large matching bowtie.