Chrissy Teigen's Stunning Pink Date Night Dress Doubles As The Perfect Wedding Guest Design — Get The Look

chrissy pp
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram
By:

Sep. 30 2022, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

Chrissy Teigen has never failed to step out in the most fashionable 'fits, but her most recent design might be the cherry on top of her effortless style game.

On Thursday, September 22, the brunette bombshell took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her in a floor length pink gown as she stood beside her husband, John Legend.

chrissy
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

Teigen comically captioned the photo, "my esophagus feels like hot lava is brewing and I have no one to blame but myself and the entire frozen food section of Instacart," as she posed with her hand on her pregnant belly.

The mother-of-two donned a floor length gown in the most admirable shade of pink, while she simply accessorized with off-white statement earrings. The dress' sought-after off-the-shoulder style made for an elegant ensemble as Teigen tied her hair half back to complete the lavish look.

JOHN LEGEND & CHRISSY TEIGEN ARE APPROACHING HER PREGNANCY WITH 'CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM' AFTER BABY JACK DIED IN 'LIFE-SAVING ABORTION'

Legend also shared the stylish snapshot of the two, stating, "love me a tuxed up date night ❤️," to which his wife replied, "you really do, so much."

The "Love Me Now" singer let his lovely lady shine as he accompanied her in a classic black suit and large matching bowtie.

chrissy
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

Although it appeared as though Teigen's fancy 'fit was just for an extravagant date night, her pink maxi dress doubles as the perfect wedding guest or formal wear attire.

As the "Barbiecore" aesthetic continues to remain highly popular among fashion trendsetters, the stunning color is the perfect option to ensure you step out to your next event feeling more confident than ever.

'BE HUGE ALREADY PLEASE!' CHRISSY TEIGEN SHOWS OFF HER GROWING BUMP IN BLACK MINI SKIRT & BRA — SEE PHOTO

Love Chrissy Teigan's recent dress design? OK! helps you shop our favorite similar pink styles directly through our site below!

chrissy teigens pink dress wedding guest date shop
Source: Lulus

Lulus' Sound of Love Maxi Dress is on sale retailing for $87.20 (regularly $109) at lulus.com.

chrissy teigens pink dress wedding guest date shop
Source: Beginning Boutique

Beginning Boutique's Elysium Pink Maxi Dress retails for $84.99 at beginningboutique.com.

chrissy teigens pink dress wedding guest date shop
Source: Beginning Boutique

Beginning Boutique's Skylina Pink Maxi Dress retails for $89.99 at beginningboutique.com.

chrissy teigens pink dress wedding guest date shop
Source: Showpo

Showpo's Khayeen Shirred Bodice Maxi Dress retails for $69.95 at showpo.com.

chrissy teigens pink dress wedding guest date shop
Source: Showpo

Showpo's Leora Tiered Maxi Dress retails for $69.95 at showpo.com.

