John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Are Approaching Her Pregnancy With 'Cautious Optimism' After Baby Jack Died In 'Life-Saving Abortion'

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” the star, who shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with the musical artist, said. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

At the time, the couple shared photos and explained that they were mourning the child they never got to meet.

“I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion," she said.