John Legend Calls 'Fraudster' Donald Trump a 'Tried and True Racist': 'He's Been Lying for a Long Time'
John Legend made it clear how he feels about Donald Trump while chatting with Jen Psaki on MSNBC on Sunday, April 21, calling the ex-president a racist "in the core of his being."
“I know what it feels like to have a family member in jail, I know what it feels like to wonder when they’re going to come home, I know what it feels like to feel that disruption and dislocation that happens to families and communities... it makes this issue very real to me,” Legend said, referring to how his mother, in addition to other family members, spent time behind bars when he was growing up in Springfield, Ohio.
“You watch the life and times of Donald Trump, every trial that he’s a part of, you notice he’s not spending time in jail before he goes to trial, he’s innocent until he’s proven guilty, and we all know that, but what happens with folks who can’t afford bail; they have to languish in jail before their case,” Legend continued. “All kinds of negative things happen because they don’t have maybe $500 to buy their freedom. That’s not keeping us safer, that’s saying, ‘we have a separate system for people who are poor versus people who have the means to pay this cash bail.’”
Later on, Psaki said she was frustrated that Trump, 77, constantly refers to himself as the victim amid his legal woes.
“He is getting way more confessions than the average criminal defendant would get, he’s getting delays, he’s got access to all kinds of lawyers that are filing this and filing that, delaying every trial. Most people don’t have access to that kind of lawyering,” the singer, 45, replied. “He’s gotten away with a lot for a long time, he’s been a fraudster for a long time, he’s been cheating people for a long time, he’s been lying for a long time and he’s actually been litigating for a long time."
“So yes, there is a two-tiered justice system, but not in the way that he thinks. He’s the beneficiary, absolutely ... the fact that he’s out in the world, that’s not normal for a lot of people," he added.
The "All of Me" crooner concluded that Trump is not an "ally" since he's "made it clear throughout his life that Black people are inferior, he believes that to his core, in his bones... but also when you hear some of the stray comments he makes, he clearly believes in a genetic hierarchy of humanity and is racially determined, so he is a tried and true, dyed-in-the-wool racist. In the core of his being, he’s a racist," Legend insisted.
“So, I don’t want to hear what he says to say about what he’s done for Black people. He’s done very little for us and he is at his core, truly, truly a racist," he stated.
