'A Racist, Sexist Pig': Barack Obama's Most Scathing Remarks About Donald Trump

During a speaking engagement for the Democratic National Convention in August 2020 — which was conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Obama claimed Trump hadn't "grown into the job" of President of the United States "because he can't."

"The consequences of that failure are severe," he continued. "170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before."

"This administration has shown it will tear our democracy down if that’s what it takes for them to win," Obama added.