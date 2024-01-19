'Bad Parenting 101': Chrissy Teigen Torn Apart After Revealing Son Miles, 5, Has 'Never' Had a Vegetable
Is Chrissy Teigen a bad mom?
On Thursday, January 18, the model and cookbook author opened up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about her kids' eating habits alongside Chrissy & Dave Dine Out costar David Chang. Following her remarks, the star got tons of backlash over her children’s diets.
“Are your kids good eaters?” Jimmy Kimmel questioned the 38-year-old, to which she replied, “Well, my daughter and John are here, they’re in the first row.”
Teigen then pointed out John Legend, 45, and daughter Luna, 7, as the crowd loudly cheered.
“I always say, she goes to The Voice all the time and she sees daddy work but she’s never really come to see me so we snatched her up from school and she came to see this,” Teigen stated. “But Luna is the best eater. Luna is amazing, she eats salads, vegetables.”
However, Legend and Teigen’s second pride and joy, Miles, 5, does not have the same refined palate.
“Miles has still not had a vegetable,” the mother-of-four shockingly revealed. “He is six, almost. He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in a fried rice and was so upset about it.”
She noted she had previously participated in “a Zoom call where they talk about picky eaters,” adding that “it’s the only thing they really have control over at that age so he uses it.”
Kimmel quipped that it is interesting how kids have little say, “but they seem to have control over every aspect, every minute of our lives.”
“I know,” Teigen — who shares Luna, Miles, daughter Esti, 1, and son Wren, 7 months, with the famous singer — responded with a laugh.
- Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Son Miles Has Inherited The Singer's Flair For Fashion: 'He Loves A Suit!'
- Chrissy Teigen Spends Solo Time With Eldest Daughter Luna After Becoming a Mom-of-4: Photos
- Chrissy Teigen Offers A Glimpse Into Her Night At Home With Her Kiddos As She Gets Back To Work Since Being Dropped From Multiple Business Ventures
Following the social media star’s appearance on the talk show, users slammed Teigen for Miles' diet.
“That is bad parenting 101,” one person wrote, while a second added, “Besides growing up filthy rich, I feel bad for those kids.”
“Horrible mother and person!” another hater penned, while a third stated, “She is the worst.”
However, one individual backed up the celeb, saying, “It's her kid....not yours.”
As OK! previously reported, Teigen and Legend welcomed two children in 2023, as Wren was born via surrogate, while Esti was conceived naturally.
While the four children have been a handful for Teigen, she recently joked about possibly having a fifth.
"Christmas is so beautiful with my 4 babies but please screenshot this and send to me if I ever say I want a 5th," she penned. "Chrissy you cannot have a 5th."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, the singer revealed how everyone has been bonding as they're now a family-of-six.
"I think one of the toughest parts was just having the older kids adjust to not being the baby anymore, especially Miles," The Voice star explained. "Miles is used to being the baby for a while. So, he had to take some time to adjust, but I think he's doing really well with it now. It just took him a couple months to adjust to that."