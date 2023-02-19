OK Magazine
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Sweetest Moments With Their Newborn: Photos

Feb. 19 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their rainbow baby, Esti Maxine Stephens, on Friday, January 13.

"The house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕" Teigen wrote in a Thursday, January 19, Instagram update. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all!"

Since then, the happy parents regularly take to social media to show off every precious moment that they can with their bundle of joy.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the sweetest snaps Teigen and Legend have shared of their newest little one.

Older siblings Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, gazed lovingly at their little sister in a Friday, January 19, photo.

Legend was all smiles as he cuddled his newborn daughter in a Wednesday, January 25, snapshot captioned, "Our new love. ❤️."

Two weeks after little Esti made her debut, her model mama skipped seeing Legend perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5, to cozy up with her little girl.

"Happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here," she teased at the time. "I cannot get up lol."

Teigen and Legend posed alongside all three of their children in a sweet family photo — but Esti had other ideas! This candid Wednesday, February 15, Instagram picture showcased one of the messier sides of having a new baby among the brood.

"excuse the spit up!! we are doing the best we can over here lol," the Lip Sync Battle host joked at the time.

On the same day, Teigen also captured an incredible moment between Luna and baby Esti as the two sisters looked tenderly into each other's eyes.

