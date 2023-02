John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Sweetest Moments With Their Newborn: Photos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their rainbow baby, Esti Maxine Stephens, on Friday, January 13.

"The house is bustling and our family could not be happier πŸ’•" Teigen wrote in a Thursday, January 19, Instagram update. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes β€” we feel it all!"

Since then, the happy parents regularly take to social media to show off every precious moment that they can with their bundle of joy.