John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Sweetest Moments With Their Newborn: Photos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their rainbow baby, Esti Maxine Stephens, on Friday, January 13.

"The house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕" Teigen wrote in a Thursday, January 19, Instagram update. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all!"

Since then, the happy parents regularly take to social media to show off every precious moment that they can with their bundle of joy.