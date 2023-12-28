John Legend and Tom Brady Discuss the 'Unique Challenges' of Raising Kids in the Spotlight
Both John Legend and Tom Brady were already famous when they became parents, but their experiences of raising kids in the spotlight aren't as similar as one would think.
The stars discussed fatherhood on the most recent episode of the NFL alum's "Let’s Go!" podcast.
The singer, 45, noted his and Chrissy Teigen's eldest two tots — daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5 — "seem to take it pretty well" when it comes to having well known parents.
"They take it in stride. They're used to it now. They know that their mom and dad are famous. They know, you know, their friends see their mom and dad on television. They see billboards with my face on it for The Voice or for my Vegas residency or whatever."
"So I think they feel proud of me and proud of my music and proud that people love what I do and what my wife does," added Legend, who also shares son Wren, 6 months, and daughter Esti, 11 months, with his wife.
The retired quarterback, 46, hinted things haven't come as easily for him, noting they each "have unique challenges for our own kids."
"I feel like for me, when I'm out with my kids, I really wanna be with them, you know?" he said of his and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's tots, Vivian, 11, and Benjamin, 14, as well as son Jack, 16, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.
"And I really make it clear to people, 'Sorry, I'm just out here enjoying my time with my family, you know?' And whether I'm at a game for my son, and I love doing that, but, you know, a lot of times the attention gets shifted to us and I don't want to take away from their moments because this is an important part of their life and their maturation."
At the same time, he pointed out to his offspring how his privilege gives them amazing opportunities.
"The reason we get to go on a lot of fun vacations and you guys go to schools and have people to help [is because] we have to deal with some things that are different than everyone else," he explained. "So, there’s no straight arrow for anyone in life. Everyone’s gonna find different curves and turns and twists and trying to just be a great parent."
One of the reasons Brady retired from football was to spend more time with his children.
When asked if he's ever pondered yet another return to the sport — after announcing his retirement in 2021, he retracted and played one more season — the dad-of-three replied, "I am not coming out of retirement. My parents would call, my kids would call. They’d kill me. I wouldn’t be around by tonight."