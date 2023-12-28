John Legend and Tom Brady Discuss the 'Unique Challenges' of Raising Kids in the Spotlight

"I feel like for me, when I'm out with my kids, I really wanna be with them, you know?" he said of his and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's tots, Vivian, 11, and Benjamin, 14, as well as son Jack, 16, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"And I really make it clear to people, 'Sorry, I'm just out here enjoying my time with my family, you know?' And whether I'm at a game for my son, and I love doing that, but, you know, a lot of times the attention gets shifted to us and I don't want to take away from their moments because this is an important part of their life and their maturation."