Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Their 4 Adorable Kids Have the 'Best' Christmas in NYC: Photos
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's first Christmas as a family-of-six was one for the books!
Over the holidays, the coupled shared countless photos from their festivties, which they chose to celebrate in New York City this year.
"New York Christmas was the best idea," the model, 38, captioned her Instagram snaps, which showed son Wren, 6 months, with presents and playing with sister Esti, 11 months, as well as the brood enjoying the Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular performance.
The singer, 44, shared pictures of Luna, 7, and Miles, 5 in front of a decorated tree, the gang eating at a restaurant and spending time at their NYC abode.
Earlier this month, The Voice coach said he was looking forward to celebrating the holiday with four kids for the first time.
"They've never had Christmas before," he said of his youngest tots. "They won't really get it yet, but we're excited to have all of us together celebrating Christmas."
"We're not going to be working over the holidays," he added. "We're just going to relax and enjoy each other and I'm excited for that."
As OK! reported, Teigen welcomed Esti in January while their surrogate gave birth to Wren in June. The pair tried multiple methods to have another little one after the cookbook author suffered a life-saving miscarriage with their son Jack in 2020.
The duo had no qualms about doubling their parenting duties, though Legend admitted it took their two eldest tots some time to get used to the new additions.
"I think one of the toughest parts was just having the older kids adjust to not being the baby anymore, especially Miles," he shared. "Miles is used to being the baby for a while. So, he had to take some time to adjust, but I think he's doing really well with it now. It just took him a couple months to adjust to that."
"They're really taking to it well now," the Grammy winner continued. "I think it's actually making them more mature and they're stepping up. They're becoming more independent now. It just took a little while, but now I feel like it's really been good for them. They're more independent, more self-driven and mature."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The dad-of-four insisted he and Teigen aren't too stressed out by their busy lives, especially since they have plenty of help.
"Honestly, it's been a lot more joy and energy in the house. It's fun seeing the little milestones that they reach together and separately since they're five months apart," he noted. "Esti is already close to walking. Wren is still not crawling yet. Just seeing them growing up, it's exciting and fun. We haven't had babies for quite a while now. Being in that baby phase with them is reinvigorating and fun."