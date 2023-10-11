Tom Brady's Kids Would 'Kill Him' If He Returned to the NFL: 'You're Only Allowed One Unretirement'
Tom Brady's days as a quarterback are definitely over.
As much as fans wouldn't mind watching the 46-year-old return to the NFL for a second time, the legendary football star joked he'd be a dead man walking if he did so.
"I am not coming out of retirement," Brady declared during the Monday, October 9, episode of his "Lets Go!" podcast.
"My parents would call, my kids would call. They’d kill me. I wouldn’t be around by tonight," the dad-of-three quipped of the imaginary situation.
"As I said, you’re only allowed one unretirement. And I’ve used it up," he noted.
On February 1, 2022, Brady announced for the first time that he would be retiring from the NFL. However, his departure only lasted 40 days, as he insisted he had some "unfinished business" and returned for another season.
The decision to play professional football once again reportedly caused immense stress on his family and was allegedly one of the main reasons his 13-year marriage to Gisele Bündchen ultimately crumbled.
In October 2022, in the midst of his final season, Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce, leaving their relationship solely as co-parents of their two children — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The athlete also has a 16-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan. Bündchen has remained close to her stepson even after the couple's split.
Exactly one year after his first retirement announcement, Brady revealed he would officially be leaving the sport once and for all.
"Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” the football icon detailed on Wednesday, February 1. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded."
"I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many," he expressed at the time, concluding, "thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all."
Brady played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. During his time with the organization, he led his team to six Super Bowl Championships.
He finished out his final three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he accomplished one final Super Bowl win during his first season with the Florida team in 2020.