Gisele Bündchen Promises to 'Always Be Here' for Tom Brady's Son Jack as Ex-Husband Moves on With Irina Shayk
Gisele Bündchen might not officially be a stepmom to ex Tom Brady's son Jack anymore, but she loves him just the same!
On Tuesday, August 22, the supermodel took to Instagram to wish the teenager a happy birthday despite no longer being a part of the teen's life after finalizing her divorce from Brady last October.
"Happy birthday Jack! I can't believe that you are turning 16!" Bündchen wrote alongside a few sweet photos of Jack — who Brady shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan — with her and the retired NFL star's two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.
"I remember when you were just a little peanut and now you are towering over me. I am so lucky to have you in my life and I will always be here for you no matter what! Love you so much!❤️," the Victoria's Secret Angel's caption concluded.
Brady also took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish his first born a happy birthday, writing: "16 years of joy with the the (sweetest, kindest, most loving etc etc 🥰❤️) son, brother, friend and teammate any parent could ever hope for. You have changed our lives since the day you were born and everyday since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you and is lucky to have you in their life. Now it’s time for the next step… the learners permit 😬😂….hahahaha ….I’m gonna make sure I’m off the road 😁😂😁😂😁😂❤️❤️❤️."
Bündchen and Brady's heartwarming shoutouts come as the legendary quarterback's new romance with Irina Shayk intensifies.
As OK! previously reported, Shayk has been pleasantly "impressed with Tom" ever since their relationship heated up earlier this summer after meeting at a wedding in Sardinia, Italy, in June.
"He is her dream guy. She loves dating him," a source expressed of Shayk — who shares her daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Bradley Cooper.
While both Brady and his new leading lady are busy with their successful careers, Hollywood lifestyles and raising their little ones, the duo always manages to find time for love.
The insider dished: "They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can. Irina doesn't mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship."