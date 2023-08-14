OK Magazine
First Words! John Legend Shares Sweet Video of 7-Month-Old Daughter Esti Saying 'Dada'

Aug. 14 2023

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's 7-month-old daughter, Esti, has reached another milestone!

On Sunday, August 13, the musician uploaded an adorable video in which he and the model tried to get her to speak a few words as she babbled.

john legend t video month old daughter esti saying dada
Source: @johnlegend/instagram

"What's my name?" the EGOT winner asked the tot, with Teigen adding, "What's daddy's name? Dada?"

A second later, the baby — who was dressed in a white onesie and blue bandana — shouts out "Dada."

The trio of adults all celebrated her accomplishment, with Legend pointing the lens at himself, saying, "Caught on tape, baby! Caught on tape!"

It seemed like the enthusiasm actually rubbed Esti the wrong way, as she then broke out into tears. Meanwhile, Teigen was holding their 1-month-old son, Wren.

"DADA! Then I got too excited and scared her 😂," the "All of Me" crooned quipped in the caption.

Despite the waterworks, fans couldn't get enough of the adorable clip, with one person commenting, "Oh no!!!! The way her face changed! 😢😍 Still so cute even crying!"

"Dada don’t scare da baby!" joked another person, with a third writing, "Knew he [sic] would cry....saw that face...you guys startled him [sic]!" DaDa!!

john legend t video month old daughter esti saying dada
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

As OK! reported, since the pair experienced trouble conceiving in the past, they decided to try and get pregnant naturally and via a surrogate to increase their chances, which is why their two little ones are so close in age.

The couple is also parents to daughter Luna, 7, and Miles, 5.

"We are very outnumbered now. We are having fun, honestly … The babies are lovely," The Voice alum said in a recent interview. "They are just adding joy and energy to our house. Our older kids are excited to welcome their younger siblings into the world, and it just fills the house with more love."

According to an insider, the cookbook author now feels like their pack is complete. "It's always been Chrissy's dream to have four kids," the source told a news outlet. "They can sit back a little and enjoy what they've managed to build together."

