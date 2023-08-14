First Words! John Legend Shares Sweet Video of 7-Month-Old Daughter Esti Saying 'Dada'

"What's my name?" the EGOT winner asked the tot, with Teigen adding, "What's daddy's name? Dada?"

A second later, the baby — who was dressed in a white onesie and blue bandana — shouts out "Dada."

The trio of adults all celebrated her accomplishment, with Legend pointing the lens at himself, saying, "Caught on tape, baby! Caught on tape!"

It seemed like the enthusiasm actually rubbed Esti the wrong way, as she then broke out into tears. Meanwhile, Teigen was holding their 1-month-old son, Wren.