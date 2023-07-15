Chrissy Teigen and John Legend 'Aren't Getting Much Sleep' After Welcoming 2 Kids This Year: 'They Feel Their Family Is Complete Now'

Nothing says full house like parents not getting enough sleep — but Chrissy Teigen and John Legend don't mind.

The famous couple is on cloud nine after welcoming daughter Esti, whom Teigen gave birth to, and son Wren via surrogate. The EGOT winner, 44, and the former model, 37, “both feel their family is complete now," after losing their son, Jack, at 20 weeks, an insider shared with a news publication.