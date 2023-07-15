Chrissy Teigen and John Legend 'Aren't Getting Much Sleep' After Welcoming 2 Kids This Year: 'They Feel Their Family Is Complete Now'
Nothing says full house like parents not getting enough sleep — but Chrissy Teigen and John Legend don't mind.
The famous couple is on cloud nine after welcoming daughter Esti, whom Teigen gave birth to, and son Wren via surrogate. The EGOT winner, 44, and the former model, 37, “both feel their family is complete now," after losing their son, Jack, at 20 weeks, an insider shared with a news publication.
"It’s always been Chrissy’s dream to have four kids, and now they can sit back a little and enjoy what they’ve managed to build together," they added.
Despite being nothing short of sleep deprived, with the source noting: “Chrissy and John aren’t getting much sleep," they're "too excited" about their brood "to be tired."
"They are absolutely ecstatic," the source gushed.
Teigen revealed that after losing Jack in September 2020, she wasn't sure she would be able to carry another baby and opted for surrogacy. However, the now-mother-of-four conceived a baby shortly before her surrogate had a successful embryo transfer.
Teigen revealed she gave birth to Esti in January, sharing on social media at the time: "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕."
"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss," she praised. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X."
A few short months later, Teigen and Legend — who share Luna and Miles — welcomed the newest addition to their family, baby boy Wren.
"Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love," Teigen shared in a lengthy Instagram message posted on June 28.
"We are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you," she concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The joyous news comes almost one year after Teigen revealed her late son died in a "life-saving abortion" and not a miscarriage.
Star spoke to the source about the couple's lack of sleep.