Chrissy Teigen Shares Sultry Snaps in Revealing Fuzzy Bra Top During Yacht Trip: Photos
Boat party!
On Tuesday, July 11, Chrissy Teigen showed off her cleavage in some steamy footage while on a yacht trip with friends.
In the short clip, the mother-of-four wore a revealing colorful bra top and a bejeweled black captain's hat. The model looked at the camera while she seductively held a needle in her mouth and held up her most recent embroidery project.
Later in the day, the wife of John Legend displayed her outfit yet again while on the ride home alongside her mother Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen.
This fun outing came just weeks after the family welcomed their fourth child, son Wren Alexander Stephens, who was born on Monday, June 19, via surrogate.
"After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again," the 37-year-old wrote Wednesday, June 28, on Instagram, referencing how she lost their third child in the last trimester in 2020.
"In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!" she continued. "At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John — I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn't work, we will be okay. We've already seen the worst. I promise I would be okay no matter what happened."
"I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again," she added. "And so we restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles. We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked — we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti."
The couple then met "the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra," she explained.
"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you," she concluded.