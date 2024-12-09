Inside Jamie Foxx's Health Scare — His Mysterious Hospitalization, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Role and More
Jamie Foxx Faced a Medical Emergency in 2023
In an Instagram post on April 12, 2023, Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne revealed the Django Unchained actor was on the mend after he had a "medical complication" the day before.
"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," she said in the statement. "The family asks for privacy during this time."
A source confirmed Jamie's condition led the set of his film, Back in Action, to shut down for a day before resuming on April 13 with a stand-in.
Details about his exact health issue were not immediately disclosed to the public.
Sources Said Jamie Foxx Survived a Life-Threatening Situation
On April 14, 2023, People received an update regarding Jamie, revealing that the actor was "steadily improving" while still in a Georgia medical facility.
A source also told CNN on April 17, 2023, "They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened."
Jamie's colleagues and close friends began sending him words of encouragement, while others took their time to dismiss the baseless claims surrounding his health.
Jennifer Hudson wrote in a post, "Lifting my friend @iamjamiefoxx and the Foxx family up in prayer ! We pray for healing in Jesus' name! Sending u all the love in the world, Jamie !!!"
"A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾," Kerry Washington posted, while LeBron James added, "Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing."
Tiffany Haddish, Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart later assured the public that Jamie was doing OK amid his recovery from the mysterious medical complication.
On May 3, 2023, the Not Another Church Movie star broke his silence for the first time in an Instagram post, thanking everyone for their support.
"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," said Jamie.
Jamie Foxx's Daughter Confirmed He Was Discharged After Several Weeks of Hospitalization
Weeks after Jamie was admitted to a hospital facility, an insider said he was stable and not in a life-threatening situation. Still, his friends asked their followers to keep him in their prayers.
On May 12, 2023, Corrine confirmed the patriarch had already been discharged from the hospital. She also slammed a report that claimed the family was "preparing for the worst," saying, "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"
Jamie Foxx Learned How to Walk Again After His Hospitalization
In June 2023, a RadarOnline.com source said the Just Mercy star started undergoing intense physiotherapy at one of the top physical rehabilitation centers in the country.
"The clinic specializes in physical therapy programs to treat injuries or a physical condition that limits or prohibits the ability to walk or walk correctly," the source said.
The insider continued, "They teach people how to walk again at this particular clinic. Jamie would not be at this clinic if he was not impaired in some way as a result of whatever happened to him. But fans should rest assured: Jamie is in the best of care at this type of clinic."
Jamie Foxx Started Sharing More Details About His Health Crisis in July 2023
In his first Instagram video since his hospitalization, the They Cloned Tyrone actor thanked his fans for praying for him and dismissed the rumors surrounding his health.
"Now, you know, by being quiet sometimes things get out of hand," he said in a July 2023 update. "People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see ... the eyes are working just fine. Said I'm paralyzed — I'm not paralyzed."
Jamie added, "But I did go through ... I went to h--- and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work."
The following month, he shared another post telling fans he was starting to "feel like myself" after everything he went through.
He then made his first public appearance at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements in Los Angeles on December 4. At the time, he looked visibly emotional while delivering his acceptance speech after receiving the Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial.
"I want to thank everybody. I've been through something. I've been through some things," said Jamie. "It's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk too.... It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different. It's different."
At the same event, he provided a little information about his mysterious illness, saying he would not wish anyone to go through what he went through because it was "tough" when "you see the tunnel."
He continued, "I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light! It was hot in that tunnel so I didn't know where I was going. S---, am I going to the right place? I seen the devil goin 'C'mon, now.'"
- Jamie Foxx Promises to 'Spread Joy and Laughter' Daily as He Was Given a 'Second Chance' at Life Following Mysterious Health Battle
- Jamie Foxx's Health Scare: Everything to Know About the Frightening Situation
- Jamie Foxx 'Still Struggling' After Mysterious Health Complication: 'He’s Being Very Careful'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
He Promised to Tell Everyone What Happened Through His Stand-Up Routine
Jamie attended the African American Film Critics Association Awards in Los Angeles in March to accept a Producers Award. In his emotional but hilarious speech, he expressed how "thankful" he was after being able to overcome the health issue.
"Cherish life, man," he told attendees before saying he "had some people in my life that really made sure I was here" amid the dark moment in his life.
He then joked about his daughter who thought he had become too thankful over the past months.
Jamie Foxx Said the Health Issue Left Him 'Gone for 20 Days'
A video circulated on X on July 1, showing the 56-year-old "She Got Her Own" singer sharing further details about his hospitalization with a small group of people in downtown Phoenix.
According to Jamie, he took an Advil after experiencing a bad headache and woke up 20 days later "with no memory of what happened."
"The next doctor said, 'There's something going on up there,'" he told the crowd while pointing to his head. "I won't say it on camera… but it was."
He Gave a Positive Message 1 Year After His Hospitalization
Ahead of the release of his upcoming Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, Jamie took to Instagram to tell his followers that the show "is a thank you" to everyone "that sent upper prayer."
"Also an answer to a lot of questions that's been out there," he added in the caption.
The same message read, "Me: Thank you God for my second chance God: Watchu GON do wit [sic] it? me: Spread joy/laughter errday [sic]. God: Bet."
Jamie Foxx Was Spotted Enjoying a Night Out With 'RHOA' Stars
A producer who goes by Choke No Joke shocked the public when he claimed that Jamie slammed Sean "Diddy" Combs during one of his recent stand-up shows in Atlanta and blamed the disgraced music mogul for his hospitalization.
"Jamie states that Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and [Jamie] is the one who called the FBI on him," said Choke No Joke.
He added, "Y'all can determine if was he joking or not when you see the show, because to me — I'm a new comedian, right? I know when somebody's setting up a punchline, and I know when you're serious. After [Jamie] said, 'Diddy did something to me,' he said, 'And I'm the one who called the feds on him.'"
Choke No Joke speculated that Jamie called the authorities on Diddy for "protection" because "he was scared."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Reportedly Responsible for Jamie Foxx's Hospitalization
The Any Given Sunday star is expected to share more in the upcoming Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, out on December 10.
"Oscar and Grammy-winner and beloved comedy icon, Jamie Foxx, returns to the stage to set the record straight in a comedy event that celebrates resilience, humor, and the power of community; if he can stay funny, he can stay alive," the description on Netflix's YouTube channel reads.