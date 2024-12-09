Inside Jamie Foxx's Health Scare — His Mysterious Hospitalization, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Role and More

In his first Instagram video since his hospitalization, the They Cloned Tyrone actor thanked his fans for praying for him and dismissed the rumors surrounding his health.

"Now, you know, by being quiet sometimes things get out of hand," he said in a July 2023 update. "People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see ... the eyes are working just fine. Said I'm paralyzed — I'm not paralyzed."

Jamie added, "But I did go through ... I went to h--- and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work."

The following month, he shared another post telling fans he was starting to "feel like myself" after everything he went through.

He then made his first public appearance at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements in Los Angeles on December 4. At the time, he looked visibly emotional while delivering his acceptance speech after receiving the Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial.

"I want to thank everybody. I've been through something. I've been through some things," said Jamie. "It's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk too.... It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different. It's different."

At the same event, he provided a little information about his mysterious illness, saying he would not wish anyone to go through what he went through because it was "tough" when "you see the tunnel."

He continued, "I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light! It was hot in that tunnel so I didn't know where I was going. S---, am I going to the right place? I seen the devil goin 'C'mon, now.'"