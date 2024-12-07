Kamala Harris Comes Out of Hiding After Losing Election to Donald Trump as She Attends Christmas Tree Lighting With Joe Biden and Husband Doug Emhoff

Vice President Kamala Harris has made limited public appearances since losing the 2024 election to President-elect Donald Trump, but the 60-year-old stepped out to join in on some holiday cheer at the final White House Christmas tree lighting of the Biden administration.

On Thursday, December 5, Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were spotted in the crowd for the festive event. Harris sported a thick, black coat with a white shirt and a cream-colored scarf as she marveled at the beautiful 35-foot Red Spruce taken from the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in Virginia.