Kamala Harris Comes Out of Hiding After Losing Election to Donald Trump as She Attends Christmas Tree Lighting With Joe Biden and Husband Doug Emhoff

Dec. 6 2024, Published 7:48 p.m. ET

Vice President Kamala Harris has made limited public appearances since losing the 2024 election to President-elect Donald Trump, but the 60-year-old stepped out to join in on some holiday cheer at the final White House Christmas tree lighting of the Biden administration.

On Thursday, December 5, Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were spotted in the crowd for the festive event. Harris sported a thick, black coat with a white shirt and a cream-colored scarf as she marveled at the beautiful 35-foot Red Spruce taken from the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in Virginia.

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff attended the festive event on December 5.

During the ceremony, President Joe Biden encouraged Americans to "continue to seek the light of liberty and love, kindness and compassion, dignity and decency" this holiday season.

Performers at the event included James Taylor, Trisha Yearwood, Stephen Sanchez and Trombone Shorty.

President Joe Biden encouraged Americans to 'continue to seek the light of liberty and love.'

This is the final Christmas tree lighting ceremony before Trump takes the White House in January 2025. As OK! previously reported, Harris conceded the election in a Wednesday, November 6, speech at her alma mater, Howard University.

"My heart is full today. Full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country and full of resolve," she said. "The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say — the light of America's promise will always burn bright. As long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting."

Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump.

"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," she continued. "The fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness and the dignity of all people. A fight for the ideals at the heart of our nature, the ideals that reflect America at our best, that is a fight I will never give up. I will never give up the fight for our future where Americans can pursue their dreams and aspirations."

President Joe Biden met with Donald Trump in November to discuss a peaceful transition of power.

Earlier this month, Harris' running mate Tim Walz admitted he was "a little surprised" they lost the election.

"It felt like at the rallies, at the things I was going to, the shops I was going in, that the momentum was going our way," he explained in an interview with KSTP. "I thought we had a positive message, and I thought the country was ready for that. Are there things you could have done differently? Since we lost, the answer is obviously yes. On this one, I did the best I could."

