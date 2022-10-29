Late Night Dancing! John Mayer Lets Loose At Harry Styles' Los Angeles Concert

While Twitter users quickly typed up their various theories about the song, some may have noticed that this wasn't the first time Swift's lyrics pointed to her time with Mayer. The 2010 hit "Dear John" is assumed to be about the handsome hunk, who wasn't thrilled about being part of her work.

“I never got an e-mail. I never got a phone call,” he said in a previous interview of the song being released. “I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I’d already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you’ve ever been, someone kicked you even lower?”

“I will say as a songwriter that I think it’s kind of cheap songwriting,” he added. “I know she’s the biggest thing in the world, and I’m not trying to sink anybody’s ship, but I think it’s abusing your talent to rub your hands together and go, ‘Wait till he gets a load of this!’ That’s bulls**t.”