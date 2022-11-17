John Stamos Believes 'Full House' Costar Lori Loughlin Has Shown Remorse For Her Involvement In College Admissions Scandal: 'She Went To F**king Jail'

Though Loughlin, 58, and her hubby were indicted and pleaded guilty to fraud charges, Stamos thinks she is remorseful of her actions.

“She also paid a lot of money. She set up a college fund for kids and she went to f**king jail man,” he stated. “I am going to say this, and she said I could. She wasn’t really the architect of any of it — she was in the way background. She didn’t know what was going on.”