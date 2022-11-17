John Stamos Believes 'Full House' Costar Lori Loughlin Has Shown Remorse For Her Involvement In College Admissions Scandal: 'She Went To F**king Jail'
John Stamos still supports his former Full House costar Lori Loughlin after she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade, and Bella, in the University of Southern California.
“We talked last night about you. It was something that you were saying about how you hate when people bring her up because if you defend her then people get mad. If you don’t defend her, then you feel bad because she’s a great person,” the 59-year-old handsome hunk told Dax Shepard during an episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast, which aired on Monday, November 14.
Though Loughlin, 58, and her hubby were indicted and pleaded guilty to fraud charges, Stamos thinks she is remorseful of her actions.
“She also paid a lot of money. She set up a college fund for kids and she went to f**king jail man,” he stated. “I am going to say this, and she said I could. She wasn’t really the architect of any of it — she was in the way background. She didn’t know what was going on.”
This isn't the first time Stamos has given his thoughts about the scandal. In 2019, he said, “I gotta be careful. I want to wait until the trial happens, if it does, or whatever the result is, and then talk about it. I’ll tell you one thing that has been strange is: Honestly I can’t figure it out. It doesn’t make sense.”
After the mom-of-two was sentenced to two months in federal prison, she apologized for the pain she's caused her family and others.
"I made an awful decision," she told the judge in August 2020. "I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass."
"I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments," she continued.