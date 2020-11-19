On October 30, Lori Loughlin began her two-month prison sentence for her involvement in the college admission scandal, where she and husband Mossimo Giannulli were charged with fraud for paying $500,000 to help get their two daughters into the University of Southern California by falsely portraying them as rowing recruits.

And while the Full House alum, 56, has been trying her best to stay positive as she adapts to life behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., a source tells OK! that she’s been finding it difficult.

“This is Lori’s worst nightmare in so many ways, and she’s scared and lonely beyond belief right now,” says the source. “Going into this sentence, she was putting on a brave face and saying she was focused and pleased to be getting it over and done with,” the source continues. “But Lori’s not as tough as she pretends to be.”

Other notable past inmates at the Victorville prison include former Dance Moms cast member Abby Lee Miller, Major League Baseball player Lenny Dykstra and former leader of the now-defunct Sonora Cartel Miguel Caro-Quintero.

A convicted terrorist who plotted to detonate a car bomb in Portland, Ore., is also serving a 30-year sentence there.

While Loughlin is expected to be released from prison shortly before Christmas, the source insists her brief stint will not be easy. “Her daily life will include carrying out chores at the institution,” says the source, adding, “there won’t be any special treatment because of her fame.”

However, the former Hallmark actress will have access to the prison’s commissary, where she can purchase extra essential goods, like Folgers coffee, Tums, Pop-Tarts, raw almonds, lip gloss and disposable razors.

“Lori is finding out the hard way that she has to be humble, pay her dues and act like any other felon who’s serving her debt to society,” adds the source. “She’s lonely, ashamed and incredibly sad that her life has come to this — but at the same time, she knows it could have been so much worse.”