John Stamos Reveals Dean Martin’s Brutal 1-Word Advice That Changed His Life
June 15 2026, Published 1:11 p.m. ET
John Stamos recalled one piece of advice that changed his life before booking Full House.
The actor first became a household name while starring as Blackie Parrish on General Hospital. After two years on the show, between 1982 and 1984, Stamos wanted to leave and pursue his passion for comedy, a transition the star, 62, dished on during a rebroadcasted episode of the "Friars Club Podcast" with Joseph Sibilia.
"I wanted to be on a sitcom, like a Garry Marshall show,” said Stamos. “And [General Hospital producer, Gloria Monty] took me out to Le Dome here in Hollywood to try to convince me to stay on the show.”
John Stamos Recalls Meeting Dean Martin
“She was like, ‘Well, why do you want to leave my show, dear?’” the actor continued. “And I said, ‘Well, Gloria, I want to be funny.’"
Stamos recalled seeing Dean Martin dining alone across the restaurant as Monty attempted to persuade him. The producer dragged him over to the legendary singer, hoping his wise words would convince Stamos to stay on the show.
"She said, ‘Mr. Martin, this is the star of my show, General Hospital. And he wants to leave the show. He wants to be funny. Now, will you tell him about loyalty and about sticking where you’re at?'” Stamos remembered.
Inside John Stamos' Career
Much to Monty's chagrin, the movie star looked Stamos in the eyes and gave him a one-word piece of advice that would eventually launch him to stardom.
“She said, ‘Tell him not to leave, Mr. Martin.’ And he looked at me, and he said, ‘Run,'" Stamos spilled.
Stamos took the suggestion, leaving General Hospital in 1984 for the CBS sitcom Dreams. The show lasted only one season, with Stamos playing the main character, Gino Minnelli.
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In 1986, Stamos snagged a starring role in You Again? alongside Jack Klugman.
After the series ended in 1987, the dad-of-one scored his most famous gig as Jesse Katsopolis in the hit family comedy Full House.
The show spanned eight seasons, even adding a reboot titled Fuller House in 2016, which had five seasons of its own.
Stamos recently made headlines after sharing his "last" photo with his Full House costar Bob Saget before he passed away in 2022.
In the touching photo, Saget was joined by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, while Stamos posed beside his wife, Caitlin McHugh, standing in front of the ocean at dusk.
"We used to throw each other great birthday parties," the musician captioned the May Instagram post. "Your 70th today would’ve been epic! I miss you and love you."
Stamos has also shown support for Full House's David Coulier, who was diagnosed with oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma in 2025.