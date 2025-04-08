or
John Stamos Defends Mar-a-Lago Appearance After Backlash: 'Supporting Nurses Isn't Political'

Source: MEGA

John Stamos defended his appearance at a charity event at Mar-a-Lago, stating it wasn't meant to be 'political.'

By:

April 8 2025, Published 8:11 a.m. ET

John Stamos is setting the record straight.

Source: @johnstamos/Instagram

John Stamos addressed the backlash he got over attending a charity event at Mar-a-Lago.

The Full House star took to his Instagram Stories after facing backlash for emceeing the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala, a charity event supporting Nursing and Health Occupations, at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend. Dressed to the nines in a tux, Stamos shared a photo from the evening as he made it clear politics had nothing to do with being present for the gala.

Source: @johnstamos/Instagram

John Stamos shared that his values and political views remain unchanged.

“I accepted the invitation to emcee the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala — an evening dedicated to honoring and uplifting our frontline heroes,” he said in a statement. “This nonpartisan event supports The Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations, a 501(c)(3) organization that trains 350-400 nurses every year, directly addressing the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in Palm Beach County.”

Source: @melissacbutterworth/Instagram

The 'Full House' star clarified that his appearance was not politically motivated.

The actor doubled down on his point, saying, “Supporting nurses isn’t political — it’s essential. These are the people who care for us and our families when we need it most, and I believe we should show up for them with the same unwavering dedication they show up with every single day. I stand by the importance of healthcare, of service, and of investing in those who care for our communities.”

John Stamos

Source: MEGA

The event supported nurses, with John Stamos explaining the importance of healthcare in a statement.

Stamos wrapped up his explanation by reassuring fans that his stance stays the same.

My values and political views remain unchanged and if you don’t donate to Palm Beach Ray of Hope,” he concluded.

He then encouraged his fans to consider donating to Democracy Forward, a non-profit that “provides legal representation and expert counsel to people and communities who make up the very fabric of American democracy — free of charge. We also leverage our collective power and the law to hold anti-democratic actors to account at the national level,” per the website.

Right after clearing the air, Stamos shared another post — this time raising awareness for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. In a video shared to his grid, he encouraged fans to give back during World Wish Month.

“April is World Wish Month and I’m so proud to partner with @makeawishamerica again to help grant some more life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. Join me in donating to Make-A-Wish or find out how you too can become a WishMaker at wishmaker.org,” he wrote.

Source: @melissacbutterworth/Instagram

John Stamos encouraged fans to donate to Palm Beach Ray of Hope or Democracy Forward.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with support.

“Doing the Lord’s work 👏👏❤️❤️,” one person wrote.

“I forgive you this time! Don’t let that happen again Uncle Jesse💆🏻‍♀️😩🥰. Still a fan ❤️❤️,” joked another.

“You are an amazing person, and I am proud and honored to have met you,” one fan chimed in.

“Thank you for putting out your statement,” someone added.

