John Stamos Defends Mar-a-Lago Appearance After Backlash: 'Supporting Nurses Isn't Political'

Stamos wrapped up his explanation by reassuring fans that his stance stays the same.

“My values and political views remain unchanged and if you don’t donate to Palm Beach Ray of Hope,” he concluded.

He then encouraged his fans to consider donating to Democracy Forward, a non-profit that “provides legal representation and expert counsel to people and communities who make up the very fabric of American democracy — free of charge. We also leverage our collective power and the law to hold anti-democratic actors to account at the national level,” per the website.