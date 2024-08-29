John Stamos Reveals He Was Asked to Leave Scientology Meeting for 'F------ Around Too Much'

This isn't the first time the Fuller House star has been open about dipping his toes into Scientology. As OK! previously reported, he gave more details about the strange meeting in his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.

"I’m handed two round things that look like cans. I put one to my ear and the other to my mouth and mimic talking into an old timey telephone: ‘Hello, there,'" he said of using the E-Meter.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!