John Stamos Reveals He Was Asked to Leave Scientology Meeting for 'F------ Around Too Much'
John Stamos claimed he lost the chance to join the Church of Scientology as a teenager because he didn't take one of their tests seriously enough.
During a Sunday, August 25, appearance on the "Friends in High Places" podcast, the Full House alum explained he was recruited to join the controversial group when he was 17 years old.
"I was in an acting class and there was a hot girl, [who] said to me, ‘You know we’re all meeting at this [place] on Hollywood Boulevard, you should come after [class],'" Stamos recalled, noting he was also inspired to give the religion a try because he was a huge fan of John Travolta, who had also been involved with Scientology.
"I was working at my dad’s restaurant at the time and I said, ‘Dad, I gotta go,'" he said. "So, I went and it was the Scientology building."
However, when Stamos, 61, got there, they showed him a piece of machinery called an E-Meter or electropsychometer, which the church claims can read "levels of spiritual distress."
Instead of taking the equipment seriously, the Grandfathered actor proceeded to mess around with the device and pretend it was a telephone.
"I was doing a Peabody and Sherman [impression] and they didn’t like that," he admitted. "Then, I was just f------ around so much, they said, ‘Get out [and] get going.’ They just kicked me out."
"That’s pretty bad," Stamos joked. "I must have been terrible."
This isn't the first time the Fuller House star has been open about dipping his toes into Scientology. As OK! previously reported, he gave more details about the strange meeting in his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.
"I’m handed two round things that look like cans. I put one to my ear and the other to my mouth and mimic talking into an old timey telephone: ‘Hello, there,'" he said of using the E-Meter.
Stamos further claimed there had been a "weird little man" on the other side of the machine.
"He begins to question me about committing crimes, asks if I have negative thoughts about Scientology or L. Ron Hubbard and probes into some strange s-- inquiries," he continued. "Apparently, I’m not Scientology material. Darn it."