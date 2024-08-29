or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > John Stamos
OK LogoNEWS

John Stamos Reveals He Was Asked to Leave Scientology Meeting for 'F------ Around Too Much'

john stamos kicked out scientology meeting messing around pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 29 2024, Updated 3:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

John Stamos claimed he lost the chance to join the Church of Scientology as a teenager because he didn't take one of their tests seriously enough.

During a Sunday, August 25, appearance on the "Friends in High Places" podcast, the Full House alum explained he was recruited to join the controversial group when he was 17 years old.

Article continues below advertisement
john stamos kicked out scientology meeting messing around
Source: MEGA

John Stamos said he was recruited to join the Church of Scientology as a teenager.

"I was in an acting class and there was a hot girl, [who] said to me, ‘You know we’re all meeting at this [place] on Hollywood Boulevard, you should come after [class],'" Stamos recalled, noting he was also inspired to give the religion a try because he was a huge fan of John Travolta, who had also been involved with Scientology.

"I was working at my dad’s restaurant at the time and I said, ‘Dad, I gotta go,'" he said. "So, I went and it was the Scientology building."

Article continues below advertisement
john stamos kicked out scientology meeting messing around
Source: MEGA

John Stamos recalled visiting a Church of Scientology in Hollywood, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

However, when Stamos, 61, got there, they showed him a piece of machinery called an E-Meter or electropsychometer, which the church claims can read "levels of spiritual distress."

Instead of taking the equipment seriously, the Grandfathered actor proceeded to mess around with the device and pretend it was a telephone.

Article continues below advertisement
john stamos kicked out scientology meeting messing around
Source: MEGA

John Stamos said he was shown a piece of machinery called an E-Meter at the church.

MORE ON:
John Stamos
Article continues below advertisement

"I was doing a Peabody and Sherman [impression] and they didn’t like that," he admitted. "Then, I was just f------ around so much, they said, ‘Get out [and] get going.’ They just kicked me out."

"That’s pretty bad," Stamos joked. "I must have been terrible."

Article continues below advertisement
john stamos kicked out scientology meeting messing around
Source: MEGA

John Stamos also spoke about the incident in his book 'If You Would Have Told Me.'

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time the Fuller House star has been open about dipping his toes into Scientology. As OK! previously reported, he gave more details about the strange meeting in his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.

"I’m handed two round things that look like cans. I put one to my ear and the other to my mouth and mimic talking into an old timey telephone: ‘Hello, there,'" he said of using the E-Meter.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Stamos further claimed there had been a "weird little man" on the other side of the machine.

"He begins to question me about committing crimes, asks if I have negative thoughts about Scientology or L. Ron Hubbard and probes into some strange s-- inquiries," he continued. "Apparently, I’m not Scientology material. Darn it."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.