What Is John Stamos' Net Worth? How the 'Full House' Star Made His Millions

Known as one of the most beloved sitcom actors, Stamos got his start playing Blackie Parrish on General Hospital from 1982 to 1984. The father-of-one received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination and 2 Soapy Awards for the role. From there, he appeared on CBS sitcom Dreams, NBC's You Again? and Never Too Young to Die.

The 60-year-old rose to stardom after playing Jesse Katsopolis on ABC's Full House in 1987 and appeared in all 192 episodes of the sitcom's 8 seasons.