What Is John Stamos' Net Worth? How the 'Full House' Star Made His Millions
Uncle Jesse has a big bank account!
John Stamos has a whopping net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Known as one of the most beloved sitcom actors, Stamos got his start playing Blackie Parrish on General Hospital from 1982 to 1984. The father-of-one received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination and 2 Soapy Awards for the role. From there, he appeared on CBS sitcom Dreams, NBC's You Again? and Never Too Young to Die.
The 60-year-old rose to stardom after playing Jesse Katsopolis on ABC's Full House in 1987 and appeared in all 192 episodes of the sitcom's 8 seasons.
After Full House he took jobs on a series of other shows and even reprised his role as Jesse on the sitcom’s spin off Fuller House, which ran for 5 seasons.
Each of these acting gigs also came with a pretty hefty paycheck for the celeb.
In addition to his acting career, Stamos also raked in the cash through music. Stamos played congas on the 1994 album Shades of Blue along with fellow musicians Lanny Cordola, David Enos, Gary Griffin, Tony Guerrero, and Sandra Stephens. He also performed Billy Joel's “Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)” on the Unexpected Dreams charity album in 2006.
Stamos later repeatedly performed with The Beach Boys, including a feature on Dancing with the Stars in 2010.
The man of many talents also had a successful theater career, which added to his stacks of cash.
He was in the 1995 production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and later was a part of Cabaret in 2002. In 2009, Stamos starred as Albert Peterson in Bye Bye Birdie and won a Golden Icon Award for his performance. A few years later, he appeared in the Broadway production of The Best Man.
The star, who is married to model Caitlin McHugh, also owns valuable real estate. In 2008, he purchased a $900,000 unit on the 10th floor in the Eastern Columbia building in downtown Los Angeles.
Then, in 2019, he bought a home in a gated community in Hidden Hills, California, for $5.75 million.
As OK! previously reported, the Wedding Wars alum recently released his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, which also has brought in some cash for Stamos.
The bombshell book revealed many secrets from the musician’s life and dug into the drama from his previously marriage to Rebecca Romijn.
In one section of his writing, he recalled what led to the demise of their relationship.
"As I'm lifting Rebecca up, I'm losing myself," Stamos penned about Romijn, whom he wed in September 1998. "She makes it clear that I'm the TV guy and she's the newly minted star. … Somewhere deep inside, I start to believe it."
"But through all that, there's zero talk about having kids and starting a family," he confessed.
"We're trying new things and growing, but not together," he continued. "She smiles at me a little less, doesn't look me in the eyes over dinner, takes phone calls in the other room. … Betrayal starts as a sinking feeling in your stomach, grows into a suspicion that clouds your every thought, and by the time you find out the truth, it's uniquely horrible at first but also expected, like you've been waiting for something bad to happen.”
"There's nothing more to say. There's a point of no return, and what felt like a phase is now her phasing me out for good," he concluded of Romijn, whom he separated from in March 2003 before they announced their split to the public a year later.