John Travolta's Daughter Ella Releases New Song in Honor of Late Mom Kelly Preston

John Travolta's daughter, Ella, released a new song to pay tribute to her late mom, Kelly Preston.

Sept. 9 2024, Published 6:18 p.m. ET

A song for mom!

Ella Bleu Travolta, 24, dedicated her new single “Little Bird” to her late mother, Kelly Preston.

Kelly Preston died in 2020.

Ella, the second child of Kelly and John Travolta, 70, released the song on Friday, September 6 — four years after the actress died of b------ cancer.

“Little bird, don’t cry/ Would you stay a while before I fly?” Ella sings. “Close your eyes, won’t you smile? / Sing a lullaby, it’ll be alright.”

Ella is close with her father, John Travolta.

On Wednesday, September 4, Ella wrote on Instagram, “‘Little bird’s a song about a beautiful time in my life.”

"I spent the last two years thinking about what I wanted this song to be, only for it to be written overnight. The song is about the celebration of life," she continued.

Ella’s childhood is on full display in the video, which also features her parents, younger brother, Benjamin, 13, and her late brother, Jett.

Ella Travolta released a song in honor of her late mother in September.

The Old Dogs star’s father shared that the date of the new song’s release held a special meaning for their family, E! reported.

“This song and video is a homage to her mother, and it also happens to be my wedding anniversary with Kelly," John said.

The Grease star, who married Kelly in 1991, has been single since his wife's tragic death.

As OK! previously reported, Ella and Ben hope their father finds a companion now that he's on his own.

John Travolta's kids hope he finds another partner, a source claimed.

“Everyone wants him to be happy and fall in love again,” said an insider. “Ella and Benjamin want him to start dating, but John is always making excuses. He says they have to come first.”

According to the insider, Kelly would be happy if John moved on.

“She would never have wanted John to be lonely,” they said, adding that Kelly “lovingly gave John approval to find someone else.”

Earlier this year, John paid tribute to his late wife on Mother's Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day Kelly,” John wrote in his post. “We love you, we miss you.”

Ella also shared a throwback photo with her mom, writing, "Happy Mother’s Day, mama🩷 I love you so much."

