John Travolta 'Still Has a Zest for Life' After Wife Kelly Preston and Son Jett's Deaths, Actor 'Looking Forward' to Turning 70
John Travolta is optimistic about the future despite the many family tragedies he’s experienced, according to a recent source.
“Turning 70 is a milestone he’s looking forward to,” the insider spilled, adding, “despite losing Kelly and Jett, John still has a zest for life.”
The Pump Fiction star sadly lost his wife Kelly Preston in 2020 due to b----- cancer. About a decade before, in 2009, Travolta and Preston’s son Jett died at 16 years old after having a seizure.
“It’s been a struggle since Kelly died,” the source noted. “She made life so beautiful. John misses her every day — her voice, her hugs, everything.”
“She was perfect and hilarious,” they continued, noting the dad of Ella Bleu Travolta, 23, and Ben Travolta, 13, “has worked overtime to be the best father he can be.”
The family-of-three apparently work to keep the memory of their late loved ones alive every day.
“They talk about Kelly and reminisce about their fun times and their highs and their lows, too,” the insider shared. “John has pictures of Kelly around the house and she’s still very much in their lives. Their memories keep them all going.”
Just a year after his wife died, John opened up about trying to heal from the tragic loss.
“I learned that mourning someone, dealing with grief is something very personal,” he told Esquire Spain. “Many people approached me, and then I felt [so] saturated with everyone’s sadness that I didn’t know what to do.”
As OK! previously reported, earlier this year, another source revealed how the famous actor feels about dating after becoming a widower.
"John still considers himself married and says he will stay loyal to Kelly until the day he dies," an insider disclosed to RadarOnline.com. "It's hands off when it comes to dating. It's sad, but he's essentially taken a vow of celibacy for the rest of his life."
The 69-year-old apparently can’t fathom "ever falling in love again" since "he says it would be a betrayal of Kelly's memory."
"He talks about Kelly constantly," the source added. "Their lives were so intertwined, it's very hard for him to go on."
They noted that his children helped him through this difficult time, saying, "The kids are everything to him. If it weren't for them, it's hard to know what he'd do."
In addition to mourning his wife and son, the Grease star also endured more heartache when costar Olivia Newton-John passed.
"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again," he penned on social media in August 2022. "Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John."
