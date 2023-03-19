The John Wayne Only I Knew: Duke's Son Tells All On Star's Courage, Sacrifice & Kindness

Patrick said his dad was a “big, massive guy, but he was quick like a cat. When my sister Melinda got married, she and her husband, Greg, were standing with the priest and the wedding party at the communion rail. I was in the wedding party and Dad was sitting in the first row. I saw Melinda start to waiver, start to faint. As I moved to help her, Dad streaked by me and caught her. He was 32 years older than I, but I’ve never seen anybody move faster.”

Patrick still recalled the last conversation he had with his dad. “He went into a coma at UCLA about a week before he passed away,” he said. “On a Saturday night — two days before he died — he came out of his coma and engaged us in a conversation. We just talked and laughed. Then he went back to sleep. He just forced himself to wake up and say goodbye to all of us — which I didn’t know at the time. We thought he was indestructible.”

Two days later, though, he died. He was the best dad anyone could want, said Patrick, adding that the legendary star died the way he lived, “with grit and courage.”