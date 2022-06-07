Moving Up! Johnny Depp's Breakout Star Attorney Camille Vasquez Makes Partner At Law Firm After Victory

“Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now,” Baldiga explained. “We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner.”

Vasquez, who worked on the Depp case with fellow attorney Ben Chew, released a statement of her own after receiving the amazing news. “I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership,” she said.