Moving Up! Johnny Depp's Breakout Star Attorney Camille Vasquez Makes Partner At Law Firm After Victory
She's a star! Johnny Depp's headline-making attorney Camille Vasquez got a huge promotion after bringing home a big win in the drama-filled defamation trial the actor lodged against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
The beloved attorney, 37, was made a partner at the Brown Rudnick law firm where she has practiced for nearly four years. “We are delighted to welcome Camille to the partnership,” Brown Rudnick chair and CEO William Baldiga announced on Tuesday, June 7 via Deadline.
WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT DR. SHANNON CURRY, THE PSYCHOLOGIST WHO SEEMED TO BE EXCHANGING GLANCES WITH JOHNNY DEPP AT HIS TRIAL
“Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now,” Baldiga explained. “We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner.”
Vasquez, who worked on the Depp case with fellow attorney Ben Chew, released a statement of her own after receiving the amazing news. “I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership,” she said.
“I’m proud of the uniquely talented team I’ve had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick’s culture of excellence,” added the legal expert.
BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSS
The world fell in love with the brunette beauty as she took center stage in the trial, often catching Heard in a lie during cross examination and disproving her allegations of domestic and sexual abuse at Depp’s hands.
Following the Virginia jury awarding Depp $10.35 million in damages, Vasquez stated outside the Fairfax County Courthouse, “Today’s verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning, that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence."
“We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation, to the judge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case," she noted.